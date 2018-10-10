Microsoft thinks it has a fix for the glitch in a huge new Windows 10 update that was deleting people's personal files (MSFT)

news

After pausing the rollout of a Windows 10 update that some users said was deleting their personal files, Microsoft says it has identified and fixed the issue — but it's not quite ready for prime time just yet.

Last week, Microsoft began rolling out the October 2018 Update to Windows 10, bringing a whole slew of new features and app upgrades. However, the update was only available to those who actively sought it out and installed it themselves, ahead of a planned wide-spread rollout that was supposed to begin today, October 9th. However, Microsoft ultimately paused the update, as it investigated user complaints over their missing files.

In a blog post, Microsoft said the affected population was low — "one one-hundredth of one percent" of people who installed the update experienced data loss, the company claims. The issue should be fixed now, but Microsoft has released a fixed version of the update first to the Windows Insider community of volunteer software testers, before it goes back out to regular consumers for download.

"We have fully investigated all reports of data loss, identified and fixed all known issues in the update, and conducted internal validation," Microsoft said in the blog post. "Also, Microsoft Support and our retail stores customer service personnel are available at no charge to help customers."

Additionally, the blog post explains in some technical detail how how the glitch happened, and says that Microsoft will assist anyone who lost their personal files with recovering their data.