Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Minutes before the iPhone reveal, Apple CEO Tim Cook tweets that something is missing


Tech Minutes before the iPhone reveal, Apple CEO Tim Cook tweets that something is missing

  • Published: , Refreshed:

On Wednesday, just five minutes before the Apple event was set to kick off, CEO Tim Cook sent a Tweet that said, "No. Who can get it here quickly?"

null play

null

(Richard Drew/AP)

Minutes before Apple is set to kick off it's biggest hardware event of the year, Apple CEO Tim Cook appears to be missing something very important.

On Wednesday, just five minutes before the Apple event was scheduled to begin, Cook sent a Tweet that said, "No. Who can get it here quickly?"

The Tweet has since been deleted, but Business Insider screengrabbed it just in time:

null play

null

(Tim Cook/Twitter)

Many people on Twitter, including us, thought that Cook likely intended to send it as a direct message on Twitter instead of a post that could be viewed by the general public. But, as it turns out, Apple had planned it all along, and the tweet was included in an opening video sketch at the start of the keynote.

Business Insider is covering the Apple event live — click here to follow along.

Top Articles

1 Tech Uber drivers in Ghana withdraw services over unfair chargesbullet
2 Tech 'Disaster is at the doorstep': Hurricane Florence is churning...bullet
3 Tech Hurricane Florence has swollen larger than the whole of North...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Apple iPhone Event 2018
Tech Apple just introduced the iPhone XR, a lower-cost iPhone with a big screen that comes in 6 colors (AAPL)
Tim Armstrong Sun Valley
Tech Oath CEO Tim Armstrong is stepping down in October
viola davis the help
Tech Viola Davis explains why she regrets her role in 'The Help'
null
Tech Watch Apple unveil a new, bigger watch