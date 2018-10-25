Pulse.com.gh logo
Tech 'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara tops the list of highest-paid TV actresses in the world with over $42 million

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Forbes has released its annual list of the highest-paid television actresses in the world, and "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara makes over $42 million. Other actresses on the list include "Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo and "Scandal's" Kerry Washington.

Kerry Washington in "Scandal" play

Kerry Washington in "Scandal"

(ABC)

Forbes has released its annual list of the highest-paid television actresses in the world. It includes more shows than its list of the highest-paid actors, including "Grey's Anatomy," "Law & Order: SVU," "Homeland," and "Scandal," which wrapped up its final season earlier this year.

Forbes says that the list is based on figures from IMDb, Box Office Mojo, Nielsen, and interviews with industry insiders from June 2017 to June 2018.

"NCIS" star Pauley Perrette, who left the show earlier this year, came in tenth with $8.5 million. Claire Danes was ninth with $9 million for "Homeland," which will air its final season next year. Danes is the only actress to make the list who stars on a non-network show.

Kerry Washington, who came in eighth, made $11 million for the final season of "Scandal." Rounding out the bottom five were "The Big Bang Theory" stars Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik, who were tied with $12 million.

The top five includes two actresses from the long-running ABC sitcom, "Modern Family."

The top five highest-paid TV actresses in the world, according to Forbes, are below:

5. Julie Bowen

5. Julie Bowen play

5. Julie Bowen

(ABC)

Show: "Modern Family" (ABC)

Earnings: $12.5 million



4. Mariska Hargitay

4. Mariska Hargitay play

4. Mariska Hargitay

(Michael Parmelee/NBC)

Show: "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC)

Earnings: $13 million



3. Ellen Pompeo

3. Ellen Pompeo play

3. Ellen Pompeo

(ABC)

Show: "Grey's Anatomy" (ABC)

Earnings: $23.5 million



2. Kaley Cuoco

2. Kaley Cuoco play

2. Kaley Cuoco

(Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Show: "The Big Bang Theory" (CBS)

Earnings: $24.5 million



1. Sofia Vergara

1. Sofia Vergara play

1. Sofia Vergara

(ABC/"Modern Family")

Show: "Modern Family" (ABC)

Earnings: $42.5 million



