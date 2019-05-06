The telecommunication firm stated this in a statement released on Monday.

According to the statement, Mohammed Rufai will be responsible for its technology strategy, design and plan all its network operations.

Mazen Mroue, MTN Nigeria’s chief operating officer, said the company is very excited to welcome Rufai to back home.

“We are excited to welcome Mohammed home from his excursion across the continent.

“From the beginning, he has demonstrated professionalism in all engagements, and a drive to improve processes and outcomes continuously. His extensive experience and leadership will serve us well.”

Who is Mohammed Rufai?

Rufai is a graduate of Computer Science from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi and has certifications from Cranfield University, Duke Corporate Education, India and the Lagos Business School.

He joined MTN Group in 2004 as an RF/BTS support engineer in Kano and became a general manager by 2009. By 2015, he was appointed a chief technical officer for MTN Ghana.

Prior to this appointment, Rufai worked with MTN Group where he was the general manager, Technology in South East Africa and Ghana region.

Rufai’s appointment is effective from May 1, 2019, the statement reads.

Last week, MTN Group Ltd. revamped its board and established an international advisory council. The group also announced the appointment of heavyweights across Africa including Nigeria's former Central Bank governor and Emir of Kano,Lamido Sanusi.