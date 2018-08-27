Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

MoneyGram has entered into 5 new countries to expand digital service


Tech MoneyGram has entered into 5 new countries to expand digital payment service

  • Published: , Refreshed:

MoneyGram said the move is to provide customers with more options in an ever-evolving tech-driven world.

MoneyGram has entered into 5 new countries to expand digital payment service play Alex Holmes, MoneyGram's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (Twitter/MoneyGram)

International payments provider, MoneyGram has announced an expansion of its digital platform to five new countries.

The company in a statement made available to Business Insider SSA said its service is now available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands and Portugal.

The statement added that customers in these countries can now send money 24/7 directly to more than two billion bank accounts and mobile wallets across 200 countries and territories.

Alex Holmes, MoneyGram's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, explained that the move is to provide customers with the brand with more options in an ever-evolving tech-driven world.

"Innovative technology is changing the way we meet our customer's financial needs. In 2018 and beyond MoneyGram will continue to accelerate our digital expansion around the globe. We want to give MoneyGram customers more choice when they use money transfer services and to ensure we are well positioned to compete in today's fast-paced world," Holmes said.

Following its successful launch in Spain and France, Moneygram grew its revenue by 21%.

According to World Bank's Findex 2017 report, digital payments between 2014 and 2017 increased and the share of adults around the world making or receiving digital payments also rose by 11%, to reach 52%.

The platform is now available in the US, the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal and Austria.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top Articles

1 Tech The top 10 best smartphone cameras in the world (AAPL)bullet
2 Tech The 10 actors who Americans like the mostbullet
3 Tech The 20 best smartphones in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Google Launchpad Accelerator in Africa has kicked off its second cohort with 11 startups
Tech Google Launchpad Accelerator in Africa has kicked off its second cohort with 11 startups
null
Tech All the major 'Avengers 4' theories that have the best chance of coming true
Deserve
Tech Credit card startup Deserve raises $17 million to help young people build their credit in a system that makes it way too hard
drake in my feelings
Tech Spotify shared its 10 most popular songs of the summer, and Drake won by a landslide