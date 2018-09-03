Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Moneysupermarket billionaire Simon Nixon invested in Deliveroo, filings show


Tech Moneysupermarket billionaire Simon Nixon invested in Deliveroo, filings show

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Simon Nixon participated in Deliveroo's massive funding round in 2017. Nixon made his name as the cofounder of Moneysupermarket.com and is one of the UK's wealthiest tech entrepreneurs.

Deliveroo play

Deliveroo

(REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

  • One of the UK's richest men, Simon Nixon, has backed fast-growing food delivery startup Deliveroo.
  • Filings show that Nixon took a small stake in Deliveroo when it raised a massive $482 million funding round in 2017.
  • Nixon is the cofounder of price comparison site Moneysupermarket.com and has backed several tech startups.
  • There are persistent rumours that Deliveroo will float some time in the next 2 years.


British billionaire and Moneysupermarket.com cofounder Simon Nixon has invested in fast-growing food delivery firm Deliveroo, according to financial filings with Companies House.

The documents show that Nixon participated in Deliveroo's $482 million (£365 million) Series F raise last year. The round was led by private equity firm T. Rowe Price and asset management giant Fidelity, and included existing venture capital investors such as Index Ventures and Accel Partners. There were also a number of private investors who were not named at the time.

Nixon, it appears, was one of those anonymous backers.

Nixon made his name cofounding Moneysupermarket.com in 1999, arguably the UK's biggest and best known price comparison site. According to The Sunday Times' Rich List, he has a net wealth of £1.25 billion, making him one of the UK's wealthiest tech entrepreneurs. He has reportedly invested £270 million into tech firms to date, backing failed cab price comparison startup Kabbee, and food and drink service The Food Market.

Deliveroo has raised almost $1 billion in total funding, and its valuation is more than $2 billion. Its chief executive Will Shu said in May that the firm was not thinking about going public, but rumours persist that the company will float some time in the next two years.

Deliveroo has been contacted for comment.

Top Articles

1 Tech 21 books Bill Gates says you should read this summerbullet
2 Tech A record number of Americans renounced their US citizenship in...bullet
3 Tech What taking a vacation does to your body and brainbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Kantanka Cars Sales of locally assembled cars in Ghana keep soaring
Home Secretary Sajid Javid.
Tech Silicon Valley is under pressure again, this time over online paedophilia
burning man orb
Tech People at Burning Man are fascinated by this enormous, shiny orb
Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China's southern Hunan province
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today