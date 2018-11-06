Movie-ticket subscription service Sinemia has announced a new "weekday-only" plan to increase moviegoing Monday through Thursdays.
As movie-ticket subscription service MoviePass continues to stumble, its competitor Sinemia has announced a new cheaper plan for customers who don't mind only going to the movies on weekdays.
On Tuesday, Sinemia introduced a "weekday-only" plan for Monday through Thursday to encourage "attendance on days where most movie theaters have many empty seats" at a lower price than its other plans.
The discounted weekday plans are:
MoviePass has been struggling to sustain itself. Months after it began transitioning users to a new 3-movies-a-month plan, it's still limiting movies and showtimes that subscribers can see, and its parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics, recently postponed a critical shareholders vote on another reverse-stock split.
Meanwhile, Sinemia has emerged as an alternative to MoviePass for moviegoers who don't want to be limited in the movies they can see (like MoviePass), or to a particular theater chain (like with AMC Stubs A-List).