Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Tech MoviePass competitor Sinemia has a new cheaper 'weekday-only' plan starting at $3.99 per month

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Movie-ticket subscription service Sinemia has announced a new "weekday-only" plan to increase moviegoing Monday through Thursdays.

A Star is Born Gaga Warner Bros play

A Star is Born Gaga Warner Bros

(Warner Bros.)

As movie-ticket subscription service MoviePass continues to stumble, its competitor Sinemia has announced a new cheaper plan for customers who don't mind only going to the movies on weekdays.

On Tuesday, Sinemia introduced a "weekday-only" plan for Monday through Thursday to encourage "attendance on days where most movie theaters have many empty seats" at a lower price than its other plans.

The discounted weekday plans are:

  • $3.99 per month (instead of $4.99 standard price) - One ticket to any movie per month.
  • $8.99 per month (instead of $10.99 standard price) - Three tickets to any movie per month.
  • $9.99 per month (instead of $12.99 standard price)- Two tickets to any movie per month including 3D, 4D and IMAX formats.
  • $14.99 per month (instead of $17.99 standard price) - Three tickets to any movie per month including 3D, 4D, IMAX formats.
  • $23.99 per month (instead of $29.99 standard price) - One ticket to any movie per day (aka unlimited) 2D movie tickets

MoviePass has been struggling to sustain itself. Months after it began transitioning users to a new 3-movies-a-month plan, it's still limiting movies and showtimes that subscribers can see, and its parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics, recently postponed a critical shareholders vote on another reverse-stock split.

Meanwhile, Sinemia has emerged as an alternative to MoviePass for moviegoers who don't want to be limited in the movies they can see (like MoviePass), or to a particular theater chain (like with AMC Stubs A-List).

Top Articles

1 Tech Econet is shutting down Kwese TV as we know it, proving just how...bullet
2 Tech Elon Musk and SpaceX are building a monster rocket for Mars....bullet
3 Tech Evidence is mounting that psychedelic drugs can help treat...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech Samsung is hinting that it will reveal its long-awaited foldable phone on November 7 — here are 11 things to expect from the Galaxy X
null
Tech Google revamped its homepage for Election Day to show you where to vote (GOOG, GOOGL)
Marc Benioff
Tech A UN expert said San Francisco's homelessness crisis is a human rights violation. Here's why she's in favor of the controversial 'homeless tax' that billionaires are fighting over.
null
Tech 5 years after launch, we compared the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One — and it's a harder decision than ever
X
Advertisement