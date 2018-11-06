news

As movie-ticket subscription service MoviePass continues to stumble, its competitor Sinemia has announced a new cheaper plan for customers who don't mind only going to the movies on weekdays.

On Tuesday, Sinemia introduced a "weekday-only" plan for Monday through Thursday to encourage "attendance on days where most movie theaters have many empty seats" at a lower price than its other plans.



The discounted weekday plans are:

$3.99 per month (instead of $4.99 standard price) - One ticket to any movie per month.

$8.99 per month (instead of $10.99 standard price) - Three tickets to any movie per month.

$9.99 per month (instead of $12.99 standard price)- Two tickets to any movie per month including 3D, 4D and IMAX formats.

$14.99 per month (instead of $17.99 standard price) - Three tickets to any movie per month including 3D, 4D, IMAX formats.

$23.99 per month (instead of $29.99 standard price) - One ticket to any movie per day (aka unlimited) 2D movie tickets

MoviePass has been struggling to sustain itself. Months after it began transitioning users to a new 3-movies-a-month plan, it's still limiting movies and showtimes that subscribers can see, and its parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics, recently postponed a critical shareholders vote on another reverse-stock split.

Meanwhile, Sinemia has emerged as an alternative to MoviePass for moviegoers who don't want to be limited in the movies they can see (like MoviePass), or to a particular theater chain (like with AMC Stubs A-List).