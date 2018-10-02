MTN is planning to scrap its Nigerian IPO

MTN CFO said the company may consider listing by introduction instead of the initial public offering due to current market conditions in Nigeria.
Ralph Mupita, MTN Chief Financial Officer, in an interview in South Africa, said the firm is looking at other options of trading its shares on the Lagos bourse, Nigerian Stock Market, MyBroadband reports.
The company's CFO said it may list by introduction instead of the initial public offering due to current market conditions.
“The IPO type of listing has become challenging under current market conditions.
“We are exploring other options. The Nigerian business would not get a fair value under current market conditions. The simplest way to go forward would be an introduction on the Nigerian Stock Exchange,” MyBroadBand quoted Mupita as saying.
Mupita said the board of directors will make a final decision by the end of this year or first quarter of next year.
Listing by introduction is a way of listing shares of a company already in issue on another exchange.
The listing approval procedures for a new listing by introduction are the same as those for initial public offerings (IPO).
ALSO READ: All you need to know as Nigeria’s central bank and MTN go head-to-head in new forex saga
The South African company is currently battling sanctions from Nigeria's central bank and the Attorney General office over improper repatriation of forex and tax bills, amounting to $10.1 billion.
The sanctions plunged the firm's stock to its lowest although the Central Bank of Nigeria is now seeking equitable resolution.
MTN has filed a legal suit against the Nigerian authorities and it is expecting a legal protection for its Nigerian asset.
Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:
Nigerian banks illegally charged customers over N65 billion in 6 years
Nigeria continues to hold interest rate at record-high of 14%
Nigeria's central bank says it is engaging with MTN and 4 banks over $8.1 billion claims
Nigeria suspends plans for a national carrier and we all saw it coming
5 economic problems in the HSBC report that the Nigerian government is yet to address
All you need to know as Nigeria’s central bank and MTN forex saga
Passion Incubator cofounder talks to Business Insider about the Africa Business Festival
I visited the 6 Google Stations in Lagos and here's what I found out about the free Wi-Fi