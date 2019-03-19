The move is to provide faster data speeds with the widest coverage for its customers.

The 4G+ data will enhance the speed of up to 20x if migrating from 3G to 4G+ and 5x if migrating from 4G to 4G+.

In a statement released today, March 19, 2019, MTN said, ‘the 4G+ service runs on a 4G LTE Advanced technology using the combination of the 800MHz and 2600MHz for carrier aggregation, which is an enhancement on the 4G LTE experience.

The CEO of MTN Ghana, Mr Selorm Adadevoh who spoke after the release expressed delight at the extent to which the 4G+ technology will further impact the development of the country as it provides more opportunities for Ghanaians to fully utilise digital services.

“The underlying belief we have, which drives us to provide more enhanced technologies, is that everybody deserves the benefits of a modern connected life,” he said, adding that, “this year is MTN’s ‘Year of the Customer’ and to make our customers lives a whole lot brighter we continue to invest in the latest technology to enable them to experience an enhanced digital lifestyle. Additionally, it will also go to support the growth of the country in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and Big Data,”

With the faster Internet and wider coverage, the transmission of data can be done with ease, on-the-go, with the best speed everywhere. Higher speed Internet broadband promotes business growth and enriched social lives, ultimately boosting national development.

The Chief Technical Officer for MTN Ghana, Mr Thomas Motlepa who added his voice also revealed that the company had already deployed 1,226 total 4G LTE sites of which 625 sites were 4G+ in all regions nationwide, especially regional capitals and key towns.

He said plans for full national coverage were presently ongoing.