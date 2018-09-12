Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

NCC is working to end MTN’s $10.1 billion dispute with the govt


Tech Nigeria's telecommunication regulator is working to end MTN’s $10.1 billion dispute with the government

  • Published:

Prof. Umar Danbatta, NCC chairman, stated this on the sideline of the ITU Telecom Conference in Durban, South Africa.

Nigeria's telecommunication regulator is working to end MTN’s $10.1 billion dispute with the government play Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa and Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, at the Nigeria Pavilion during the ITU Telecom World 2018 in South Africa (Twitter/NGComCommission)

  • Nigerian Communications Commission is doing what it can to facilitate an amicable resolution of MTN’s standoff with the tax and finance regulators

  • Prof. Umar Danbatta, NCC chairman, stated this on the sideline of the ITU Telecom Conference in Durban, South Africa.

  • MTN Group Ltd has dragged the Nigerian government to court for judicial interpretation.

Nigeria’s telecommunications regulator said it is working to end the $10 billion dispute between MTN Group Ltd and the government.

Prof. Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) stated this on the sideline of the ITU Telecom Conference in Durban, South Africa on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.

He said the commission is working to solve the issue among both parties.

The Nigerian Communications Commission is doing what it can to facilitate an amicable resolution of MTN’s standoff with the tax and finance regulators,” Bloomberg quoted Danbatta as saying.

Two weeks ago, Nigeria's central bank (CBN) ordered Africa's telecoms giant, MTN and four other banks to “refund a total of $8.134 billion moved out of the country" for breaching the country's forex regulations.

The central bank also slammed a huge N5.8 billion fine on the banks for allegedly aiding MTN in the illegal capital repatriation. The apex bank had since redeemed the fine from the four banks.

Five days after, the attorney-general of the federation also requested MTN to pay $2 billion in taxes relating to the importation of foreign equipment and payments to foreign suppliers since 2008.

The telecoms firm denied wrongdoings and promised to defend its position vigorously.

On Monday, September 10, 2018, it filed a legal suit concerning demands from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the office of the Attorney General of the Federation on foreign exchange repatriation and taxes.

The company said the case is a complex one and requires judicial interpretation.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top Articles

1 Tech Hurricane Florence could bring 40 inches of rain and 13 feet of...bullet
2 Tech 'This storm is a monster': Hurricane Florence is churning toward...bullet
3 Tech Uber drivers in Ghana withdraw services over unfair chargesbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Screen Shot 2018 07 26 at 5.33.55 PM
Tech One of the largest health insurers in the US is launching a $250 million venture fund
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Tech The most powerful lawyer in the US is open to investigating the Silicon Valley giants
null
Tech The US is facing a doctor shortage as the country grays, and nurses could be the answer
Google's Crisis Map displays the predicted site of landfall of Hurricane Florence, accurate as of 5 a.m. on September 11, 2018. The line indicates the storm will hit Sneads Ferry, North Carolina.
Tech Here's where Hurricane Florence is due to make landfall, according to the latest prediction