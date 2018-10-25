news

The game studio behind "Fortnite," Epic Games, is teaming up with Nerf to make "Fortnite"-themed Nerf guns.

Nerf teased the partnership on its Instagram, where it showed off one of the guns — an AR-L from "Fortnite."

The toy will be available in June 2019, and will cost $49.99.

If playing on nearly every game console wasn't enough, you'll soon be able to play "Fortnite" in real life — sort of.

Nerf just announced the release of a toy gun straight from the "Battle Royale" game: the AR-L Blaster, which is based on the in-game weapon and will cost $49.99. The toy will be released in June 2019, according to IGN.

The AR-L Blaster will feature a 10-dart magazine (the darts are made of foam), and will use four AA batteries, IGN reports. In an Instagram post, Nerf advertised "motorized blasting action to create your own NERF Fortnite battles!"

It's unclear whether Nerf plans to release additional "Fortnite"-inspired toy guns. But Nerf is owned by toymaker Hasbro, which has signed a licensing agreement with developer Epic Games. The partnership has already yielded a "Fortnite" edition of "Monopoly" that draws upon dozens of notable locations from the "Fortnite" map.