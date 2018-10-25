Nerf has teamed up with the makers of "Fortnite" to release a toy version of the AR-L Blaster, which is modeled after a gun used in the popular "Battle Royale" game. It will go on sale next year.
If playing on nearly every game console wasn't enough, you'll soon be able to play "Fortnite" in real life — sort of.
Nerf just announced the release of a toy gun straight from the "Battle Royale" game: the AR-L Blaster, which is based on the in-game weapon and will cost $49.99. The toy will be released in June 2019, according to IGN.
The AR-L Blaster will feature a 10-dart magazine (the darts are made of foam), and will use four AA batteries, IGN reports. In an Instagram post, Nerf advertised "motorized blasting action to create your own NERF Fortnite battles!"
It's unclear whether Nerf plans to release additional "Fortnite"-inspired toy guns. But Nerf is owned by toymaker Hasbro, which has signed a licensing agreement with developer Epic Games. The partnership has already yielded a "Fortnite" edition of "Monopoly" that draws upon dozens of notable locations from the "Fortnite" map.