Netflix and Amazon are neck-and-neck in offering the best value to film buffs


A new study from online-streaming guide Reelgood shows how close Netflix and Amazon are in the streaming wars, at least when it comes to the number of good movies for the price.

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
  • A new study from online-streaming guide Reelgood shows how close Netflix and Amazon are in the streaming race.
  • The two services are neck-in-neck in having the most "quality" movies for how much subscribers pay, and there's no clear winner.

If you love movies, it may be hard to choose between streaming services, but a new study at least breaks it down to two you should definitely consider: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The study, from online-streaming guide Reelgood, looked at the size of five streaming service movie catalogs: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, and Showtime. To help determine the overall value of each streaming service for movie buffs, the study then examined which service offered the most movies for the amount users pay, as well as the amount of "quality" movies compared to what you pay — and it turns out Netflix and Amazon are neck-and-neck.

Reelgood found that Amazon Prime has the most total movies, at over 10,000. It characterized "quality" movies as being in the top 20,000 most popular titles on Reelgood, and having IMDb scores of 6 or higher.

Amazon has the most quality movies, according to the study, at around 1,100, but Netflix is not far behind.

(Reelgood)

But then the study went a step further to categorize high-quality movies, which it defined the same as "quality," but with a 7.5 or higher score on IMDb.

In this instance, Netflix and Prime were tied at a little over 100 titles each.

(Reelgood)

The study also found which service gets you the most movies for your buck, which looked at the total number of movies you get for each dollar spent with a subscription. The clear winner was Amazon Prime at nearly 1,300 movies, while Netflix trailed at less than 500.

Users pay $99 a year for Prime Video (which translates to roughly $8 a month), while Netflix subscribers pay $10.99.

Reelgood broke that down to look at quality and high-quality movies for your buck, too. Amazon beat out Netflix for having the most quality movies for dollars spent but Netflix led in high-quality movies.

The study doesn't present a clear winner for film buffs looking to get the most out of their streaming-subscription plans, but it does show just how heated the streaming wars are becoming. One thing is clear, though: Showtime has some catching up to do.

