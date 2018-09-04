Netflix announces the release of Ellen DeGeneres' first stand-up comedy special in 15 years

news

Netflix announced the release date for Ellen DeGeneres' first stand-up comedy special in 15 years, "Relatable," with a promotional video on Tuesday.

The special debuts on Netflix on December 18.

DeGeneres signed a deal with Netflix in May 2017 to produce the special. Deadline reported that her contract was in the range of $20 million, around the same figure that the company reportedly paid to Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock to get them to return to stand-up after extended hiatuses.

HBO released DeGeneres' last special, "Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now," in 2003.

"Relatable" was filmed at the Benaroya Hall in Seattle, Washington, in one of the final stops of a three-city tour DeGeneres went on last month.

Netflix announced the release of "Relatable" on Tuesday in a tweet that featured a video of DeGeneres fielding fake phone calls from Bono, Reese Witherspoon, and Barack Obama to tell them about her release date.

Watch the clip below: