Netflix announces the release of Ellen DeGeneres' first stand-up comedy special in 15 years


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Netflix announced the release date for Ellen DeGeneres first stand-up comedy special in 15 years, "Relatable," with a promotional video on Tuesday. The special debuts on Netflix on December 18.

Ellen DeGeneres. play

Ellen DeGeneres.

(Getty Images)

Netflix has announced the release date and title for Ellen DeGeneres' first stand-up comedy special in 15 years.

The special, titled "Relatable," debuts on the streaming service on December 18.

DeGeneres signed a deal with Netflix in May 2017 to produce the special. Deadline reported that her contract was in the range of $20 million, around the same figure that the company reportedly paid to Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock to get them to return to stand-up after extended hiatuses.

HBO released DeGeneres' last special, "Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now," in 2003.

"Relatable" was filmed at the Benaroya Hall in Seattle, Washington, in one of the final stops of a three-city tour DeGeneres went on last month.

Netflix announced the release of "Relatable" on Tuesday in a tweet that featured a video of DeGeneres fielding fake phone calls from Bono, Reese Witherspoon, and Barack Obama to tell them about her release date.

Watch the clip below:

