Every office has its own corporate jargon, but Netflix's is particularly wacky, according to a new report by The Wall Street Journal.

The sprawling Journal piece looks at Netflix's tough corporate culture, and one way employees signal they are in the loop is through phrases that indicate they are a "culture fit." The strangest is an idiosyncratic way of using the word "meme."

Here's how the Journal describes how Netflix employees use the word:

"The 'meme' on someone at Netflix is their current standing in the eyes of their bosses. If the 'meme' on you is that your boss’s boss doesn’t like your tone or attitude, if you don’t change quickly that could mean you are out."

Other bits of Netflix language include "blast radius" ("how far something goes inside the company when you say it to someone else") and "highly aligned, loosely coupled" ("the adjectives Netflix uses to describe its organization as the opposite of a top-down company").

Read the full report and more jargon over at the Journal.