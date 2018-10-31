news

In 2019, one of the world's biggest game franchises is coming to Netflix: "The Witcher."

The game's iconic main character, Geralt of Rivia, is being portrayed by Henry Cavill (from "Superman").

Fans are torn over whether or not Cavill is an accurate representation of the notoriously gruff Geralt.

Netflix is getting a huge video game series adaptation in 2019: "The Witcher" is scheduled to arrive next year. People are pumped about it.

And on Wednesday, the streaming giant released the first image of the show's main character — Geralt of Rivia — to a ravenous social media reception.

That's Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia — the actor most recently known for portraying Clark Kent (aka Superman) in DC's extended universe films.

Notably, Cavill is clean-shaven, whereas Geralt is known for his gruff facial hair (and gruff demeanor, and gruff appearance, and gruff everything else). But, to some fans of the original "Witcher" books, beardless Geralt is more true to the character.

Here's a rough comparison between Cavill and Geralt from the most recent "Witcher" game, "The Witcher 3":

If you ask us, Cavill looks more like a character from "Game of Thrones" — the Queen of Dragons' brother, Viserys Targaryen — than Geralt. Or maybe the long-lost uncle of Draco Malfoy from "Harry Potter"?

At any rate, we've got plenty of time to compare and contrast between now and 2019 when "The Witcher" is expected to debut on Netflix.