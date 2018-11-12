news

Nintendo's Wii console is going to drop support for Netflix in January.

With over 100 million sold, the Nintendo Wii is one of the most popular game consoles ever released.

The end of Netflix functionality on the Wii coincides with a larger sunsetting of Wii online services in January 2019.

Sorry, Nintendo Wii users: the "Wii Sports" console is losing Netflix in January 2019.

More specifically, as of January 30, all online services for the Nintendo Wii will be sunset. No more Wii Shop Channel and Virtual Console for buying games, and no more video streaming services — including Netflix.

The service lasted just over eight years on the Nintendo Wii, having first arrived in 2010. It quickly became a hit on the Wii — a measure of the console's massive popularity at exactly the time when services like Netflix were evolving into video streaming giants.

With over 100 million Nintendo Wii consoles sold as of 2016, the Wii is Nintendo's best-selling home game console of all time. It's only bested by the Game Boy and Nintendo DS — handheld consoles that cost less than the Wii.

For now, Netflix will continue functioning on the Nintendo Wii. But don't worry too much about its impending closure. In 2018, Netflix runs on nearly anything — from your smartphone to your TV to Google's very inexpensive Chromecast dongle.

Here's the full list from Netflix to get you started.