Netflix made a deal with Marvel Comics back in 2013 to produce four Marvel-universe shows and a mini-series.

The deal expanded in 2017, when Netflix released its sixth Marvel show, "The Punisher." Its latest is season three of "Daredevil," which dropped October 19.

Unfortunately, two of the shows have already been canceled: "Iron Fist" and "Luke Cage," which both had two seasons.

To find out which of the Marvel Netflix shows have fared the best among critics, we turned to review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes for the composite critical receptions of all seasons for each series. We used audience scores to break any ties.

Here are Netflix's six original Marvel shows, ranked from worst to best, according to critics:

6. "Iron Fist" — 37%

Critic score: 37%

Audience score: 74%

Netflix description: "Danny Rand resurfaces 15 years after being presumed dead. Now, with the power of the Iron Fist, he seeks to reclaim his past and fulfill his destiny."

"Iron Fist" was canceled by Netflix in October 2018.

5. "The Punisher" — 66%

Critic score: 66%

Audience score: 93%

Netflix description: "A former Marine out to punish the criminals responsible for his family's murder finds himself ensnared in a military conspiracy."

4. "The Defenders" — 76%

Critic score: 76%

Audience score: 75%

Netflix description: "Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist join forces to take on common enemies as a sinister conspiracy threatens New York City."

2. "Luke Cage" — 88%

Critic score: 88%

Audience score: 75%

Netflix description: "A hoodie-wearing, unbreakable ex-con fights to clear his name and save his neighborhood. He wasn't looking for a fight, but the people need a hero."

"Luke Cage" was canceled by Netflix in October 2018.

1. "Jessica Jones" — 88%

Critic score: 88%

Audience score: 85%

Netflix description: "Haunted by a traumatic past, Jessica Jones uses her gifts as a private eye to find her tormentor before he can harm anyone else in Hell's Kitchen."

3. "Daredevil" — 89%

Critic score: 89%

Audience score: 95%

Netflix description: "Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell's Kitchen, New York City."