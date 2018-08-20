Netflix's latest rom-com, 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before,' has critics obsessed and a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes

news

"To All the Boys I've Loved Before" is the latest Netflix rom-com that critics are gushing over.

In June, Netflix released "Set It Up," a formulaic rom-com about young adults who fall in love while they set their miserable bosses up with each other. The movie became a massive critical and audience success, and further proved a thirst for romantic comedies after years of a dormant period in favor of superhero movies and dark dramas.

And "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" is clearly another hit for Netflix. The teen rom-com, based on the 2014 novel of the same name, follows Lara Jean, a shy high school junior who writes letters to all of her crushes that she keeps hidden. One day, the letters get sent to all of the boys. One of her crushes suggests that they pretend to date for reasons that are supposed to benefit them both. And you can probably guess the rest.

Right now, the movie has a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

While its plot is predictable, the visually exciting (especially for a high school rom-com) movie is sweet, and features an excellent, inclusive cast that is just as inspiring for older generations as it is for teens.

Here's what critics are saying about "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," which you can watch on Netflix now:

"The film is precisely what it should be: pleasing and clever, comforting and fun and romantic."

Linda Holmes, NPR

"This generation is lucky to have 'To All the Boys I've Ever Loved Before' as the teen romance comedy of their generation."

Jordan Calhoun, Black Nerd Problems

"Like any teen story, To All the Boys has some growing pains ... Still, we'll forgive it. Sure, it hits at core truths about new love. But it's still a fantasy, just not the bodice-ripping one of Lara Jean's teen daydreams."

Esther Zuckerman, Thrillist

"A delightful and refreshing take on the teen drama."

Ferdosa Abdi, Geeks of Color

"Every frame of the movie is stunning and set up so meticulously that it makes you want to Instagram your TV screen."

Peggy Truong, Cosmopolitan

"Charming and sweet and as such is a much-needed storm in a very long drought that reminds us not just what we've been missing all these years, but also just how timeless teen movies and their coming-of-age stories can be."

Kaitlin Thomas, TV Guide

"It deserves to find its place alongside warm, whip-smart teen classics that are unafraid of complete and utter romance, like 'Easy A' and 'The Duff.'"

Delia Harrington, Den of Geek

"All this brews to make a perfect first-boyfriend fantasy, the kind you dreamed of as a girl and the kind you may still reminisce over. This makes 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' a total treat and a perfect pick for a night of Netflix and Girls Night in."

Kristy Puchko, Pajiba

"I didn't appreciate what a unicorn-like rarity a good, solid boy is in a teen comedy until 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before.'"

Emily Yoshida, Vulture

"Centineo is the big beating heart at the center of the somewhat reserved 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before.' He's a lot like his character, bringing out the best in this love story."

Katie Walsh, Los Angeles Times