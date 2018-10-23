Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Tech Netflix's 'The Haunting of Hill House' cast couldn't sleep and felt 'crazed' during filming

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Netflix's new horror series is haunting audiences, but it also left its cast feeling uneasy. Actors said they couldn't sleep and were seeing things during filming.

haunting of hill house play

haunting of hill house

(Netflix)

  • Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House" is scaring audiences, but it also left its cast unsettled.
  • Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who plays the adult Luke Crain on the show, and Elizabeth Reaser, who plays Shirley, told Metro that they couldn't sleep and were seeing things during filming.
  • "In prep I started to think that someone sat at the end of my bed in the night and stupid s--- like that," Jackson-Cohen said.
  • "When you’re drumming that stuff up for so long, you kind of get a hang-up on it," Reaser added.

Netflix's new horror series, "The Haunting of Hill House," is terrifying audiences, but it also left its cast feeling uneasy.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who plays the adult Luke Crain on the show, and Elizabeth Reaser, who plays his older sister Shirley, told Metro that they couldn't sleep and were seeing things during filming.

"In prep I started to think that someone sat at the end of my bed in the night and stupid s--- like that," Jackson-Cohen said.

"I had no ghostly interactions but I feel like there’s something that happens to your subconscious when you’re pretending like this for nine months," Reaser added. "It’s more not being able to sleep, feeling crazed ... when you’re drumming that stuff up for so long, you kind of get a hang-up on it. It's like your body doesn't know you're pretending."

"The Haunting of Hill House" follows the Crain family between the past, when they lived in the haunted Hill house, and the present, when they are still recovering from the events of their childhood.

It has proven to be a big hit for Netflix. The show has a 92% Rotten Tomatoes critic score, and is surging toward the top of people's must-see horror shows. Data provided by Parrot Analytics to Business Insider showed that the show is the third most "in-demand" horror show with audiences, only behind "The Walking Dead" and "American Horror Story."

That's a big accomplishment considering those are two of the biggest shows on TV and have been on the air for nearly a decade, while "The Haunting of Hill House" debuted on Netflix only a little over a week ago.

There's no word on a season two just yet, but considering how big of a success the show is, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Crain family return.

Read more of Business Insider's coverage of Netflix's 'The Haunting of Hill House':

Top Articles

1 Tech The new Ford Ranger pickup is being built at one of the carmaker's...bullet
2 Tech Battle of the big phones: How Google's new Pixel 3 XL compares to...bullet
3 Tech China is about to open the world's longest sea bridge. It cost...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech iPhone XR reviews are starting to come in, and Apple's newest phone apparently has amazing battery life (AAPL)
null
Tech Apple is reportedly planning to fix the 'beautygate' effect, which automatically smooths out selfies on the new iPhones (AAPL)
apple store employee with iphone 6
Tech If you own an iPhone 6 or later that isn't holding its charge, now is the time to get your battery replaced
MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe and Helios and Matheson Chief Executive Ted Farnsworth.
Tech MoviePass' parent wants to spin it off into a separate company, as the government investigates its finances
X
Advertisement