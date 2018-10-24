news

The director of Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House," Mike Flanagan, talked with Entertainment Weekly about a potential season 2.

"T he story of the Crain family is told," he said. "It’s done. I think that there are all sorts of different directions we could go in, with the house or with something completely different."

He added, "So, there’s any number of things we could do, in or out of Hill House."

Netflix's new horror series, "The Haunting of Hill House," is a hit with audiences. It's inched its way toward the top of audiences most in-demand horror series, only behind massive hits that have been on the air for nearly a decade, "American Horror Story" and "The Walking Dead." That's quite the achievement for a show that debuted this month.

A second season seems inevitable at this point, but according to director of the series Mike Flanagan, it wouldn't star the characters from season one. Flanagan told Entertainment Weekly that while there's no concrete details for a season two just yet, he "loves the idea of an anthology," which would mean each season tells a different story with new characters, and that the Crain family's story is done.

"I don’t want to speculate too much about season two until Netflix and Paramount and Amblin let us know if they want one," Flanagan said. "What I will say, though, is that as far as I’ve ever been concerned with this, the story of the Crain family is told. It’s done. I think that there are all sorts of different directions we could go in, with the house or with something completely different. I love the idea of an anthology as well."

He added, "I felt like the Crains have been through enough, and we left them exactly as we all wanted to remember them, those of us who worked on it. We toyed with a cliffhanger ending and we toyed with other ideas, but ultimately, in the writers’ room and with the cast and everything else, we really felt like the story demanded a certain kind of closure from us and we were happy to close the book on that family."

But Flanagan remains hopeful for a potential season two, and said that "the show is about haunted places and haunted people ... and there’s no shortage of either."

"So, there’s any number of things we could do, in or out of Hill House," he said.

