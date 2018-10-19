Pulse.com.gh logo
Tech Netflix's 'The Haunting of Hill House' director is making a sequel to Stephen King's 'The Shining'

Mike Flanagan, the director of Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House," is adapting Stephen King's 2013 novel, "Doctor Sleep," next. The movie is a sequel to "The Shining," and stars Ewan McGregor as a grown-up Danny Torrance.

  • "The Haunting of Hill House" director Mike Flanagan's next project is an adaptation of Stephen King's 2013 novel, "Doctor Sleep," which is a sequel to "The Shining."
  • The movie stars Ewan McGregor as a grown-up Danny Torrance and comes to theaters in January 2020.
  • King praised "The Haunting of Hill House" this week and called it "close to a work of genius."

If you loved Netflix's new horror series, "The Haunting of Hill House," the director's next project should entice you.

Mike Flanagan is one of the biggest horror filmmakers working today, having also made "Gerald's Game," Ouija: Origin of Evil," "Hush," and more before adapting Shirley Jackson's "The Haunting of Hill House" 1959 novel. Flanagan won't be straying from horror in the future, as he's set to direct an adaptation of Stephen King's 2013 novel, "Doctor Sleep," which is a sequel to "The Shining."

The movie stars Ewan McGregor as a grown-up Danny Torrance, the son of Jack Torrance, who terrorized Danny and his mother in King's original novel and Stanley Kubrick's 1980 film. Flanagan was confirmed to be the "Doctor Sleep" director in January, two years before the movie comes to theaters.

King is already a fan of Flanagan's, and praised "The Haunting of Hill House" on Twitter this week.

"I don't usually care for this kind of revisionism, but this is great," King said. "Close to a work of genius, really. I think Shirley Jackson would approve, but who knows for sure."

"Doctor Sleep" comes to theaters January 24, 2020.

