Warning: This post contains spoilers for "The Haunting of Hill House."

There are plenty of emotional moments in Netflix's hit horror series, "The Haunting of Hill House," but one of the biggest made even the show's director cry.

Episode five, "The Bent-Neck Lady," focuses on Nell's (Victoria Pedretti) storyline, and reveals that the ghost that haunted her as a child was actually her own after she dies as an adult. Director Mike Flanagan told TheWrap that when the idea for "The Bent-Neck Lady" occurred to him, he started crying.

"In a lot of ways, that episode was why I wanted to make this show," he added.

Flanagan also explained how the episode was the "heart of the show," and that's why it was placed in the middle of the season.

"It completely changes everything that came before it," he said. "We make a lot of assumptions about the show and about the ghosts and come from a place of jaded familiarity with the haunted house genre, so this turns that on its head … but more than anything, it’s about what it does to a character that we cannot help but to deeply empathize with. It really was the reason I wanted to make this show, and it slides right into my other favorite episode of the series, which is Episode 6 [“Two Storms”]. Those two episodes together represent the pinnacle of this story for me."

Episode six brings the Crain family together at Nell's funeral, and features multiple long takes in the present and the past, when the family lived in the haunted Hill house.

