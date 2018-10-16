Netflix's third quarter earnings blow through Wall Street's expectations (NFLX)

The streaming media giant topped analysts' earnings forecasts by 21 cents a share.
Netflix's third-quarter earnings crushed Wall Street's expectations, but the streaming media giant warned investors not to expect the same for the holidays.
The company posted a profit of 89 cents a share in its most recent period, it reported on Tuesday. That was a full 21 cents a share better than analysts polled by Bloomberg had forecast.
But it warned that its per-share earnings in the fourth quarter will be just 23 cents a share — less than half of what Wall Street had predicted. The company said its bottom line will be weighed down by having to recognize on its income statement the money it's invested in licensing and developing movies and shows, particularly its so-called Originals.
Investors focused on the bright side of the report. In recent after-hours trading, Netflix's stock was up $41.72, or 12%, to $388.12 a share. Earlier in after-hours exchanges, the stock was up as much as 15%.
Here's what Netflix reported, compared with analysts' forecasts:
Netflix's stock closed regular trading Tuesday up $13.27 a share, or 4%, to $346.40.
The company expects its profit to plunge in the fourth quarter because of its content costs. Netflix has been investing billions of dollars a year to license and develop shows and movies for its streaming services. It recognizes those costs on its income statement over time, usually in sync with when the movies and shows become available to viewers.
Thanks to those costs, the company expects its operating margin — which is its profit before interest expenses, interest and other income, and taxes — to plunge from 12% of revenue in the just-completed quarter to just 4.9% in the holiday period. The company still expects to post a full-year operating margin of around 10% to 11% of sales.
"We would have preferred our operating margin to have been a little steadier over the course of the year, and we will target a little less quarterly variance next year in our progress to our full year target of 13%," the company said in a letter to shareholders.