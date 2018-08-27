New 'House of Cards' cast members Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear take the spotlight in Netflix photos from the final season

news

Netflix released first photos of new "House of Cards" cast members Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear on Monday.

Lane and Kinnear play powerful siblings inspired by the Koch Brothers.

The final season of "House of Cards" premieres November 2.

"House of Cards" has finally unveiled the first look at new cast members Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear in new photos from the upcoming final season.

Netflix tweeted the photos on Monday, with the caption, "Diane Lane & Greg Kinnear play Annette & Bill Shepherd, siblings who exert a powerful behind-the-scenes force in politics. Cody Fern plays Duncan, Annette’s ambitious and devoted son, who represents the next generation of DC power players."

The Shepherds run Shepherd Unlimited, a "leading industrial conglomerate," and are inspired by the Koch Brothers, who run Koch Industries and are major influencers in politics.

Robin Wright will take center stage as Claire Underwood in the final season of "House of Cards" after her co-star Kevin Spacey was fired due to sexual misconduct allegations last year.

The final episodes of "House of Cards" will be available on Netflix on November 2.

