New photo shows a digitally de-aged Samuel L. Jackson as a young Nick Fury in 'Captain Marvel'


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Entertainment Weekly revealed a collection of the first photos from "Captain Marvel" on Wednesday, including Samuel L. Jackson back in his role as Nick Fury. This time, though, Jackson has been digitally de-aged for the 1990s-set movie.

samuel l jackson as nick fury in the avengers play

samuel l jackson as nick fury in the avengers

(Walt Disney Pictures)

  • Entertainment Weekly shared the first official photos from "Captain Marvel" on Wednesday.
  • Among them was a look at a digitally de-aged Samuel L. Jackson, who plays a young Nick Fury in the 1990s-set movie.
  • Jackson posted the photo to his Instagram and said, "Wow, this Marvel de-aging thing is doper than I thought!"

Entertainment Weekly revealed the first images from Marvel Studios' "Captain Marvel" on Wednesday. They feature the first look at Brie Larson as the title character and of the shape-shifting aliens called the Skrulls. But never to be forgotten is Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, and the Fury we see in "Captain Marvel" isn't one were familiar with.

For starters, the Fury of "Captain Marvel's" 1990s setting is obviously younger, so Jackson was digitally de-aged for the role, according to EW. He's also a "lowly S.H.I.E.L.D. desk jockey (who hasn’t yet met any superheroes)," which is a far cry from his status within the Marvel Cinematic Universe as director of S.H.I.E.L.D. and recruiter of the Avengers.

He also has two eyes still in the movie, and anyone familiar with the MCU knows that Fury wears an eye patch over his missing eye.

The movie is expected to reveal how Fury and Captain Marvel meet. In the after-credits scene of "Avengers: Infinity War," Fury sends an alert to Captain Marvel before disappearing from the Thanos snap.

Jackson shared the photo on Instagram on Wednesday and said, "Wow, this Marvel de-aging thing is doper than I thought!"

The image is below:

