Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

New posters for Lars von Trier's serial-killer movie that caused 100 people to walk out at Cannes depict actors gruesomely contorted


Tech New posters for Lars von Trier's serial-killer movie that caused 100 people to walk out at Cannes depict actors gruesomely contorted

  • Published: , Refreshed:

New posters for director Lars von Trier's upcoming serial-killer movie "The House That Jack Built," which prompted over 100 people to walk out of at the Cannes Film Festival, depict people tied up and contorted.

null play

null

(IFC Films)

Director Lars von Trier seems to be actively looking for controversy.

New posters for his upcoming film, "The House That Jack Built," depict various characters from the movie, mostly female victims, tied up and contorted into impossible shapes. These posters come after the movie prompted over 100 people to walk out during a screening at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year because of its disturbing and gratuitous violence.

Variety reported that the scene that caused the initial walk-out was when Matt Dillon's serial-killer character, Jack, shoots two small children with a hunting rifle and blows their heads off.

Social-media reaction to the film complained about extremely graphic scenes of mutilations of women and children, and it was called "disgusting," "unpleasant," and "torturous."

The posters are below:

Matt Dillon

Matt Dillon play

Matt Dillon

(IFC Films)


Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman play

Uma Thurman

(IFC Films)


Siobhan Fallon Hogan

Siobhan Fallon Hogan play

Siobhan Fallon Hogan

(IFC Films)


Sofie Gråbøl

Sofie Gråbøl play

Sofie Gråbøl

(IFC Films)


Riley Keough

Riley Keough play

Riley Keough

(IFC Films)


Bruno Ganz

Bruno Ganz play

Bruno Ganz

(IFC Films)


Lars von Trier

Lars von Trier play

Lars von Trier

(IFC Films)


Top Articles

1 Tech 6 Kenyans among 115 people recognised by Facebook globally and set...bullet
2 Tech Apple's new Mac software cleaned up years of messy files that...bullet
3 Tech iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max buyers are complaining that their...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech 'There's a far broader set of problems that organizations have to deal with': IBM iX's global chief explains how it's cutting out ad agencies (IBM)
kit_contents Color Genomics
Tech A 23andMe competitor is teaming up with genetic research powerhouses in a nationwide population health study to see if certain diseases like cancer can be prevented
null
Tech YouTube star Brandon Rogers says Facebook told him to 'tone down the blood and feces' on his Watch show
ABC's "A Million Little Things" premieres Wednesday, but it feels like a desperate way for the network to have its own "This Is Us."
Tech The 6 worst new network TV shows this fall, from 'FBI' to 'New Amsterdam'
X
Advertisement