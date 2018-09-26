New posters for Lars von Trier's serial-killer movie that caused 100 people to walk out at Cannes depict actors gruesomely contorted

news

Director Lars von Trier seems to be actively looking for controversy.

New posters for his upcoming film, "The House That Jack Built," depict various characters from the movie, mostly female victims, tied up and contorted into impossible shapes. These posters come after the movie prompted over 100 people to walk out during a screening at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year because of its disturbing and gratuitous violence.

Variety reported that the scene that caused the initial walk-out was when Matt Dillon's serial-killer character, Jack, shoots two small children with a hunting rifle and blows their heads off.

Social-media reaction to the film complained about extremely graphic scenes of mutilations of women and children, and it was called "disgusting," "unpleasant," and "torturous."

The posters are below:

Matt Dillon

Uma Thurman

Siobhan Fallon Hogan

Sofie Gråbøl

Riley Keough

Bruno Ganz

Lars von Trier