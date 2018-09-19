Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Nigerian regulator says a $100m debt is delaying takeover of 9mobile


Tech Nigerian regulator says a $100 million debt is delaying the takeover of 9mobile

  • Published:

Prof. Danbatta said the outstanding debt was part of the agreement reached during the bidding process of 9mobile by the parties.

Nigerian regulator says a $100 million debt is delaying the takeover of 9mobile play Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (DailyPost)

Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has revealed that unpaid $100 outstanding debts caused the delay in the takeover of 9mobile by the preferred bidder, Teleology.

Danbatta stated this in a recent interview with Thisday newspaper at the ITU telecom conference in Durban, South Africa.

He said the outstanding debt was part of the agreement reached during the bidding process of 9mobile by the parties and it is outside of the $1.2 billion loans that the telecoms company owed the 13 local banks.

The debt was for the payment of equipment suppliers and contractors like Huawei, IHS and Nokia, among others.

He also explained an undisclosed amount needed to be pay before the regulatory body will release its report on the preferred bidder capacity in handling the telecoms firm, 9mobile.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top Articles

1 Tech African countries have the most expensive mobile data plans, here's...bullet
2 Tech 6 reasons you should buy the iPhone 8 over the new iPhone XS (AAPL)bullet
3 Tech Lagos is hosting the biannual Africa Fintech Summit for the...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Scooter company Bird is launching in Brussels.
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today
A shuttered mall in Alexandria, Virginia.
Tech The death of big box stores could lead to a new kind of homeless housing. Here's what that might look like
null
Tech 3 compelling reasons why we haven't found aliens yet
pills drugs pill medication vitamins
Tech A new report says pharma companies increased drug prices by nearly double during shortages — and it highlights the biggest debate in healthcare today