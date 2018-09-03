Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Nigeria has signed a $328m deal with China to improve country's ICT


Tech Nigeria has signed a $328 million loan deal with China to improve country's telecoms infrastructure

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The loan agreement is between Nigeria's Galaxy Backbone and China's Huawei Technologies while funding will come from the Chinese EXIM Bank.

Nigeria has signed a $328 million loan deal with China to improve country's telecoms infrastructure play President Muhammadu Buhari and other delegates at the 2018 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Twitter/Presidency)

Nigeria has signed a $328 million loan agreement with China on a project that will see an improvement in the West African country's telecoms infrastructure.

The project, National and Communication Technology Infrastructure Backbone (NICTIB) Phase 11, is aimed at developing information and communications technology in Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari's aide, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement released over the weekend.

The loan agreement is between Nigeria's Galaxy Backbone and China's Huawei Technologies while funding will come from the Chinese EXIM Bank.

The statement added that the agreement was part of "the current administration's commitment to incorporating the development of information and communications technology into national strategic planning".

One of the major challenges facing Africa's largest economy is poor telecoms infrastructure.

The current government has promised to improve it and create jobs for the teeming youths.

President Muhammadu Buhari and other African leaders are in Beijing, China, for the 2018 Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). They will sign different agreements and participate in other sideline events.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top Articles

1 Tech 21 books Bill Gates says you should read this summerbullet
2 Kantanka Cars Sales of locally assembled cars in Ghana keep soaringbullet
3 Tech A record number of Americans renounced their US citizenship in...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Tech Samsung Galaxy Note9 starts selling in Kenya at only US $1,050
null
Tech The 13 best movies of the summer, according to critics
Web Foundation has appointed Nigeria's former ICT Minister, Omobola Johnson, as a board member
Tech Web Foundation has appointed Nigeria's former ICT Minister, Omobola Johnson, as a board member
Tech Tanzanians are more likely to default on their digital loans than Kenyans, Study finds out