Nigerian property intelligence startup, Estate Intel, on Saturday won $10,000 at the pitch storm of the Techpoint Build.

The event which held at the Landmark event centre in Lagos had in presence startups across West Africa region.

Estate Intel was adjudged the final by an independent panel of judges which include Tomi Davies from the Lagos Angel Network (LAN), Yele Bademosi, Damilola Thompson, Senior Corporate Counsel at EchoVC and Maya Horgan, Founder, Ingressive Capital.

Other runner-ups were Foodlocker, an online grocery delivery startup and Codetrain, a coding school in Ghana.

According to Techpoint, Estate Intel and Foodlocker will pitch to LAN’s network of angel investors before the end of January.