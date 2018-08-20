Nvidia revealed its newest, most cutting-edge graphics cards yet — here are the key details (NVDA)

news

NVIDIA announced three new additions to its graphics card lineup Monday — the RTX 2070, RTX 2080, and RTX 2080 Ti.

The new RTX series, powered by Turing GPU architecture, is designed to provide better lighting and shadow effects through 'ray tracing' technology.

As usual, they're expected to be an upgrade from previous cards, and should give better performance — particularly for gamers, graphic artists, and special effects wizards.

The two higher-end cards are available for presale on NVIDIA's website, starting at $799. The cheapest, the $599 RTX 2070, isn't yet available for preorder.

Jensen highlighted the 'ray tracing' technology within the new cards, which NVIDIA says will provide faster and better lighting effects in games and renders.

'Ray tracing' is something NVIDIA says it has been working on for 10 years. It's a process that simulates light in real time, which is supposed to result in more accurate and realistic reflections, refractions, and lighting effects. In theory, it could push computer graphics way forward.

Here's what each card looks like, their specs, and their prices:

The RTX 2070 is the first and cheapest card in the 2000 series.

The Founders Edition RTX 2070 will have 8 GB of GDDR6, and a Boost Clock of 1,710 MHz. It's priced at $599.

Full specs can be found here. It's not yet available for pre-order.

The RTX 2080 is the middle-range card of the three, and is available for pre-order.

The Founders Edition RTX 2080 will have 8 GB of GDDR6, and a Boost Clock of 1,800 MHz. It's listed for $799.

Full specs can be found here. It's now available for pre-order.

The RTX 2080 Ti is the flagship card of the new lineup, and has the beefiest specs — and price.

The Founders Edition RTX 2080 Ti will have 11 GB of GDDR6, and a Boost Clock of 1,635 MHz. It's listed for $1,199.

Full specs can be found here. It's available for pre-order.