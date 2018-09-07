Oath CEO Tim Armstrong is reportedly in talks to leave the company

Pulse.com.gh logo
Tim Armstrong, the CEO of Verizon's media and advertising business, is in talks to leave the company, The Wall Street Journal's Sarah Krouse reported Friday.

  • Oath CEO Tim Armstrong is reportedly in talks to leave Verizon.
  • Verizon will integrate parts of Oath's business into the larger company, according to The Wall Street Journal.
  • Armstrong may be out as early as next month.

Tim Armstrong, the CEO of Verizon's media and advertising business, is in talks to leave the company, The Wall Street Journal's Sarah Krouse reported Friday.

Verizon decided it will integrate parts of Oath's business into the larger company, and Armstrong may leave the company as early as next month, according to The Journal.

Recently, there had been rumors that Oath was planning to spin out of Verizon. On the company's second quarter earnings call, it issued its most explicit repudiation to date of those rumors.

Armstrong has been at Verizon since it acquired AOL in 2015. He helped shepherd the 2017 acquisition of Yahoo which joined AOL and Yahoo to create Oath.

You can read the Wall Street Journal's reporting here >>

