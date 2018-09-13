Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Omowale David-Ashiru becomes Andela Nigeria country director


Tech Omowale David-Ashiru replaces Seni Sulyman as Andela Nigeria country director, becoming the company’s first female head

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Omowale will lead Andela Nigeria ensuring that the organisation continue to advance its objectives of developing Africa’s future technology leaders.

Omowale David-Ashiru replaces Seni Sulyman as Andela Nigeria country director, becoming the company’s first female head play Omowale David-Ashiru, Andela Nigeria Country Director (nairametrics)

Omowale David-Ashiru has replaced Seni Sulyman as Andela Nigeria country director. Seni Suleyman was appointed the vice president of Andela’s global operations last April.

Omowale will lead Andela Nigeria ensuring that the organisation continue to advance its objectives of developing Africa’s future technology leaders.

Everything I’ve done before now feels like a preparation for this role,” says Omowale, “and I’m excited to join this wonderful team of highly motivated individuals who are investing their skills and effort into advancing opportunity and potential in Nigeria and the continent at large.”

Omowale David-Ashiru replaces Seni Sulyman as Andela Nigeria country director, becoming the company’s first female head play

Omowale David-Ashiru, Andela Nigeria Country Director

 

“We're in great hands,” excited Seni Sulyman, Andela’s Vice President of Global Operations and previous Country Director, Nigeria, said.

Excited to hand over leadership of Andela Nigeria to Omowale, a formidable leader who will take us to the next level. One of the most fulfilling aspects of leadership is having a Successor who is more qualified and capable than you."

Omowale David-Ashiru's experience and background

Prior Andela, she worked at Accenture, where she grew to become a seasoned Management Consultant and Certified Project Manager.

She later transitioned into entrepreneurship, launching a fashion retail company, which she managed for eight years. Her experience managing complex projects for global technology and financial services companies, combined with her entrepreneurial mindset, makes Omowale the right leader for Andela Nigeria.

Omowale obtained a First Class B.Sc. in Economics from the University of Ibadan in 1998.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top Articles

1 Tech Hurricane Florence's winds are starting to hit the North Carolina...bullet
2 Tech Uber drivers in Ghana withdraw services over unfair chargesbullet
3 Tech Apple quietly killed off four older versions of the iPhone —...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

iPhone XS and XS Max
Tech Don't buy any of the new iPhones announced this week until you've downloaded iOS 12 to your current iPhone (AAPL)
Ali Parsa.
Tech An AI startup that claimed it can beat doctors in an exam is putting £100 million into creating 500 new jobs
Everyone who bought an iPhone X in November was probably an Apple superfan.
Tech There's a good working theory about why Apple discontinued the iPhone X, the best phone it's ever made, only a year after announcing it (AAPL)
null
Tech Tech elites are paying $7,000 to freeze stem cells from liposuctioned fat as a 'back up' for a longer life