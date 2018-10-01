One of Tesla's biggest bulls thinks Al Gore would be a good pick to replace Elon Musk as chairman

news

Gene Munster, one of Tesla's biggest bulls, thinks Al Gore could be a good pick for chairman.

It follows Elon Musk's settlement with the SEC, which includes an agreement to step down as Tesla chairman within 45 days.

Gore has climate change credentials and has sat on Apple's board since 2003.

Al Gore could be a good pick for Tesla chairman, as Elon Musk prepares to step down following his settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the weekend.

That's according to Gene Munster, a managing partner at the venture capital firm Loup Ventures and prominent Tesla bull, who is already talking up replacements for Musk with his seat on the board not-yet cold.

Musk will remain Tesla CEO after settling SEC fraud charges over his infamous "funding secured" tweet about taking the car firm private. He has 45 days to step down as chairman. As part of the deal, Musk and Tesla will also both pay $20 million, while the former will neither admit nor deny the allegations.

In a blog post following the settlement, Munster said Gore would be an "interesting" choice for Tesla given his climate change credentials align with the company's ambitions.

Gore has also sat on Apple's board since 2003, so knows how to deal with a mercurial CEO in the shape of Steve Jobs and is familiar with the inner workings of a giant tech company.

"The open board chairperson role creates an opportunity for Tesla to potentially put someone in place that is capable of influencing Musk and helping Tesla reach sustainability," Munster said.

Gore has previously noted his admiration for Tesla and Musk. In an interview with Politico in 2014, the former vice president said he'd love to own a Tesla. And during a Reddit AMA the same year, he said "in Musk I trust" when asked if Telsa will make it as a car company.

Another name Munster floated for the chairman role was former Boeing CEO Jim McNerney. Boeing celebrates his "relentless focus on internal productivity" in a page dedicated to McNerney on its website, a quality that could serve him well at Tesla.

Munster said the settlement was the best outcome for all involved. "The settlement removes what could have been a significant distraction for the company and overhang for shares that could have lasted a year," he added.