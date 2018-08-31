One of the hottest VC firms in Silicon Valley has removed the team page from its website after bleeding 7 partners over the summer

The shakeup at Social Capital continues. The young tech investing firm founded by early Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya seems to be unraveling amid a wave of departures. The latest defectors are partner Mike Ghaffary and VP of marketing Ashley Mayer.
Social Capital, one of the most closely-watched venture firms in Silicon Valley, has vaporized the "team" page from its website, following a tumultuous first half of 2018.
The tech investing firm seems to be unraveling amid a wave of departures. The latest defectors are investment partner Mike Ghaffary and Ashley Mayer, social media darling and Social Capital's vice president of marketing.
"It's never a good sign when a VC firm deletes the 'team' page from its website," Axio's business editor Dan Primack first reported on Friday. "But that's what recently happened at Social Capital, which is hemorrhaging more talent."
The departures represent another blow to Social Capital, which was founded by early Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya, whose tech pedigree and iconoclastic pronouncements about investing made Social Capital one of the most buzzworthy venture firms in the industry.
But after Palihapitiya made a series of abrupt and jarring changes in strategy, top investment partners have been jumping ship. And for some, the landing spot looks very familiar.
Three partners — Arjun Sethi, Jonathan Hsu, and Ted Maidenberg — joined forces to launch a fund of their own, called Tribe Capital. Its vague focus is internet and software companies, though the firm just cut its first investment check to a cryptocurrency-related startup.
"It's like Social Capital, but without Chamath," one source recently told Business Insider about the new firm being launched by Sethi.
Here are all the partners who have left Social Capital so far this year, listed in order of their departure:
It's not immediately clear where Mayer and Ghaffary are headed, though a source with direct knowledge told Business Insider, Ghaffary is not joining Tribe Capital.
Mayer and Ghaffary shared these updates on Twitter: