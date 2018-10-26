Pulse.com.gh logo
Tech One of the most terrifying and rewarding games I've ever played is only $20 right now

"Bloodborne" for PlayStation 4 is one of the best games out there. It's gorgeous and addictive — but it's also terrifying.

null play

null

(Sony PlayStation)

I spent almost a full year playing "Bloodborne." After hundreds of hours and literally thousands of deaths, I can definitively say "Bloodborne" is one of the best action adventure horror games ever made. And it's only $20 right now, if you buy it digitally or as a physical disc. I can't recommend it enough.

I had never played a game like "Bloodborne" before, but after my brother gifted it to me in 2015, I wasn't able to put it down. I spent hours each day slowly carving through the old city of Yharnam, exploring gorgeous Gothic architecture while hunting monstrous beasts and earning increasingly better weapons and gear along the way.

"Bloodborne" is made by a Japanese game company called From Software, which has made some of the most punishing video games of all time, including the beloved "Dark Souls" franchise. "Bloodborne" is similar to the "Dark Souls" games, but its mechanics reward a more aggressive playstyle, and thus, the game is a bit more approachable. Still, as I've learned, you will die a lot in this game — but this makes every victory that much sweeter.

If you've never heard of this game — or if you already own the game and can't stop thinking about it — this is what "Bloodborne" is all about. (Warning: Nightmare fuel ahead.)

This is Yharnam, the Gothic city you'll be exploring in "Bloodborne."

(Sony PlayStation)


And this is you. You are a hunter.

(Sony PlayStation)


As a hunter, it's your job to clean the streets of Yharnham from an endemic plague that's taken over the town and transformed most of its citizens into beasts.

(Sony PlayStation)


Some inflicted citizens just seem like normal people wielding torches and axes.

(Sony PlayStation)


Other enemies are much more menacing. Like werewolves.

(Sony PlayStation)


And giant ghouls.

(Sony PlayStation)


And mobs of beastly creatures.

(Sony PlayStation)


The game's many bosses, however, are the centerpiece of "Bloodborne."

(Sony PlayStation)


Like this guy.

play

(Sony PlayStation)


And this handsome devil.

(Sony PlayStation)


And this friendly reaper.

(Sony PlayStation)


And this guy whose head is stuck in a cage.

(Sony PlayStation)


There's even a girl that transforms into a screeching dog-deer-monster.

(Sony PlayStation)


Yep.

(Sony PlayStation)


There's countless monstrosities you'll have to face in "Bloodborne."

(Sony PlayStation)


Thankfully, you'll have plenty of versatile weapons at your disposal.

(Sony PlayStation)


Like this spinning whirligig saw.

(Sony PlayStation)


Or this glowing Holy Moonlight Sword.

(Sony PlayStation)


Every weapon in "Bloodborne" can transform a secondary state. For example, the Kirkhammer is a sword that can transform into a devastating hammer.

(Sony PlayStation)


But even with the variety of weapons and enemies, "Bloodborne" isn't all gore all the time.

(Sony PlayStation)


All the environments in "Bloodborne" contain an insane attention to detail.

(Sony PlayStation)


Even though the game is super creepy, you can't help but be in awe at every nook and cranny.

(Sony PlayStation)


Just take a look at some of these areas.

(Sony PlayStation)


null play

null

(Sony PlayStation)


null play

null

(Sony PlayStation)


null play

null

(Sony PlayStation)


null play

null

(Sony PlayStation)


null play

null

(Sony PlayStation)


null play

null

(Sony PlayStation)


Even if you don't like horror games, I recommend everyone tries "Bloodborne." It teaches you to overcome adversity, and your own fears. Again, expect to die a lot — probably more than any video game you've ever played — but you'll feel an overwhelming sense of accomplishment with each beast you slay, and each area you conquer. It's exhilarating. There's nothing quite like it.

(Sony PlayStation)

"Bloodborne" is only available on PlayStation 4, so if you own that console, it is your duty as a citizen of this planet to play this game — that's how good it is. You can buy "Bloodborne" right here.



