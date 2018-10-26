news

I spent almost a full year playing "Bloodborne." After hundreds of hours and literally thousands of deaths, I can definitively say "Bloodborne" is one of the best action adventure horror games ever made. And it's only $20 right now, if you buy it digitally or as a physical disc. I can't recommend it enough.

I had never played a game like "Bloodborne" before, but after my brother gifted it to me in 2015, I wasn't able to put it down. I spent hours each day slowly carving through the old city of Yharnam, exploring gorgeous Gothic architecture while hunting monstrous beasts and earning increasingly better weapons and gear along the way.

"Bloodborne" is made by a Japanese game company called From Software, which has made some of the most punishing video games of all time, including the beloved "Dark Souls" franchise. "Bloodborne" is similar to the "Dark Souls" games, but its mechanics reward a more aggressive playstyle, and thus, the game is a bit more approachable. Still, as I've learned, you will die a lot in this game — but this makes every victory that much sweeter.

If you've never heard of this game — or if you already own the game and can't stop thinking about it — this is what "Bloodborne" is all about. (Warning: Nightmare fuel ahead.)

This is Yharnam, the Gothic city you'll be exploring in "Bloodborne."

And this is you. You are a hunter.

As a hunter, it's your job to clean the streets of Yharnham from an endemic plague that's taken over the town and transformed most of its citizens into beasts.

Some inflicted citizens just seem like normal people wielding torches and axes.

Other enemies are much more menacing. Like werewolves.

And giant ghouls.

And mobs of beastly creatures.

The game's many bosses, however, are the centerpiece of "Bloodborne."

Like this guy.

And this handsome devil.

And this friendly reaper.

And this guy whose head is stuck in a cage.

There's even a girl that transforms into a screeching dog-deer-monster.

Yep.

There's countless monstrosities you'll have to face in "Bloodborne."

Thankfully, you'll have plenty of versatile weapons at your disposal.

Like this spinning whirligig saw.

Or this glowing Holy Moonlight Sword.

Every weapon in "Bloodborne" can transform a secondary state. For example, the Kirkhammer is a sword that can transform into a devastating hammer.

But even with the variety of weapons and enemies, "Bloodborne" isn't all gore all the time.

All the environments in "Bloodborne" contain an insane attention to detail.

Even though the game is super creepy, you can't help but be in awe at every nook and cranny.

Just take a look at some of these areas.

Even if you don't like horror games, I recommend everyone tries "Bloodborne." It teaches you to overcome adversity, and your own fears. Again, expect to die a lot — probably more than any video game you've ever played — but you'll feel an overwhelming sense of accomplishment with each beast you slay, and each area you conquer. It's exhilarating. There's nothing quite like it.

"Bloodborne" is only available on PlayStation 4, so if you own that console, it is your duty as a citizen of this planet to play this game — that's how good it is. You can buy "Bloodborne" right here.