Osinbajo says future billionaires will be tech innovators

Nigeria's vice president, Yemi Osinbajo says the future billionaires will be those with knowledge in technology and innovations.

Osinbajo, the head of President Muhammadu Buhari's economic team stated this at the northern regional finals of Student Innovation Challenge (SIC) held at Bayero University, Kano, on Tuesday.

The Student Innovation Challenge is part of the Nigerian government's initiative in collaboration with the private sector.

Tjhe challenge offers a platform for identifying and supporting innovative technology-driven business ideas and ventures across Nigerian universities.

Osinbajo said the initiative is the first time students from all over the country will be able to pitch their business ventures and ideas to a panel of expert judges.

“ ... in the past, Nigeria’s billionaires were traders and oil and gas moguls but in the next few years, billionaires from Nigeria will be techies

“Listening to the great ideas you have pitched today, I am even more convinced and have absolutely no doubt that a good number of tomorrow’s billionaires are seated here today,” Osinbajo told innovators.

In June 2018, the vice president toured tech hubs in Africa's largest city where he met with innovators and startups.

A month after, he also visited the Silicon Valley where he showcased the country's technology, innovation and creative space.

