Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Over half of American teenagers say that they spend too much time on their phones, and they're trying to cut back


Tech Over half of American teenagers say that they spend too much time on their phones, and they're trying to cut back

  • Published: , Refreshed:

It's been proven that young people spend a lot of time on their phones, but a Pew Research survey of 743 teens, ages 13 to 17, shows that they're also well aware of their phone addiction.

As this chart from Statista shows, more than half of the teens say that they've tried to cut back on their smartphone usage, with about the same percentage again saying that they've tried to cut back.

A higher percentage of teens have tried to cut back on using social media and playing video games, but they're also less likely to admit that they're overdoing it in those regards.

Tech companies have begun to focus more on programs and feature that can curb phone addiction amongst teens, but a recent survey indicates that most Americans believe it's ultimately up to the consumer to control their smartphone habits.

null play

null

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

Top Articles

1 Tech Over 300 reindeer were struck by lightning in the same spot in...bullet
2 Tech Photos: Inside the newly built terminal 3 of the Kotoka...bullet
3 Tech The 20 best smartphones in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A metering rule is placed beside hailstones after a hail storm hit the city of Zurich July 1, 2012.
Tech Volkswagen blasted unproven ‘hail cannons’ at the sky to prevent storms, and farmers are accusing them of causing drought
null
Tech Nikon is challenging Sony’s mirrorless camera dominance with two new cameras that pack great image quality into a small package (TYO, NINOY)
Tim Cook
Tech A ton of Tesla employees are getting poached by Apple, which Elon Musk once called the 'Tesla graveyard' (AAPL, TSLA)
Intuit CEO Brad Smith will leave his role at the end of 2018.
Tech Brad Smith, the CEO of $54 billion Intuit, is stepping down after an impressive 11 year run at the company (INTU)