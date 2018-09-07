Password security company Okta soars 16% on major earnings and revenue beat (OKTA)

news

Okta stock soared 16% Thursday after the single sign-on platform beat Wall Street's expectations across the board.

The company's quarterly losses lessened, and it projected continued growth in the upcoming third quarter.

Okta tightened its losses and projected strong growth for the third quarter and 2019 fiscal year, beating Wall Street's expectations on every metric.

“We continued to see momentum across our business in the second quarter of the fiscal year, with year-over-year subscription revenue growth of 59%, including particular strength in the enterprise,” Okta CEO Todd McKinnon said in a statement.

“Growth in customers with over $100,000 annual recurring revenue accelerated to 55% year-over-year in Q2, which is a testament to the increasing strategic need for an identity solution as organizations move to the cloud. This need is pervasive and imperative, and I believe we are in the early stages of capitalizing on this high growth opportunity,” he said.

Here's what Okta reported: