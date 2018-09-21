PayPal is cutting off Alex Jones and says it will no longer do business with InfoWars because it promotes 'hate and discriminatory intolerance' (PYPL)

news

PayPal just announced that it will stop providing any services to InfoWars, the website created by Alex Jones that promotes conspiracy theories.

The payment processing company said it determined that InfoWars "promoted hate and discriminatory intolerance against certain communities and religions."

PayPal admitted that this decision could be "unpopular," and Jones' removal from other web services has resulted in claims of free speech suppression and biased tech companies. Regardless, PayPal said it's "working constantly to ensure that PayPal is not used by anyone as a platform for perpetuating hate and discriminatory intolerance."

Paypal's decision comes in the wake of other platforms removing or banning Jones from their services, including Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Apple, and Spotify. In August, Apple removed Jones and InfoWars from its podcast service, citing "hate speech." Soon after, Facebook followed suit and banned Jones for violating community standards and "glorifying violence". After initially only removing a few episodes of the Alex Jones Show, Spotify completely removed Jones' content from the platform. YouTube eventually removed Jones and InfoWars from its website as well.

Twitter was slower to act, but "permanently suspended" Jones after he berated CNN's Oliver Darcy on camera on Capitol Hill.

Here's the full PayPal announcement:

At PayPal, we are guided by a core set of values. Chief among these is inclusion. Our values are a compass for how we behave as a company. Our values are the foundation for the decision we made this week — to end our business relationship with Infowars and its related websites.

We understand this decision will be controversial to some. As a company, we take seriously our responsibility to ensure that our values are at the core of everything we do, and we will take action to stand for our values.

We do not take these actions lightly and we work hard to be rigorous and fair-minded. We undertook an extensive review of the Infowars sites, and found instances that promoted hate and discriminatory intolerance against certain communities and religions that run counter to our core value of inclusion. We believe that hatred and discrimination have no place in our democratic society and, we do not support this conduct.