A report from the service provider indicated that the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), had ordered it (PDS) to cut off the power from Thursday, April 11 to Wednesday, April 17. The lights will be off from 8 am to 4 pm within the said dates.

The request was ordered to enable GRIDCo to construct a 330kV overhead line between two regions in the country.

Ghanaians have currently been experiencing constant power outages.

At the recent town hall meeting which is aimed at briefing Ghanaians on developments in Ghana, the Minister of Energy, Peter Amewu said that the current blackout in the country was due to some technical problems from GRIDCo.

He then assured that the outages will end on April 12 this year.

However, the PDS has revealed that the said date indicated by the Minister to end the power outages will not be followed.

PDS took over the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in February. Its website has since been shut down.

Meanwhile, many Ghanaians are reeling from the country’s sudden lack of power supply that has left them in darkness for days.