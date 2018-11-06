Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Tech People are going wild for a handy new shortcut that will change the way you use Google Docs (GOOG, GOOGL)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Google has introduced new URLs that can open up blank Google Docs with the click of a button.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. play

Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

(Getty)

  • Google has introduced new URLs that can open up blank Google Docs with the click of a button.
  • To try it out, simply point your browser to doc.new or other Google URLs.
  • Here's an incomplete list of these new URLs, along with a way to take the shortcut to the next level.

Last last month, Google rolled out a new time-saving shortcut for anyone who spends a lot of time in Google Docs.

To open a new, blank document — or spreadsheet, or presentation — all you have to do is go to one of Google's handy new URLs.

So if you want to start a new document, you just have to type "doc.new" into your browser.

Here's an incomplete list of the new shortcuts:

This might seem like a minor new shortcut, but a lot of people are pumped.

If you want to take this shortcut to the next level, you can create bookmarks for these new sites in your bookmarks bar.

In Chrome, simply go to Bookmarks > Bookmarks Manager > Add new bookmark.

Then create a bookmark with these URLs and whatever you might want to call the shortcut, like this:

null play

null

(Business Insider)

Then you can put the shortcuts in your Bookmarks Bar for easy access, like this:

null play

null

(Screenshot/Business Insider)

Top Articles

1 Tech Econet is shutting down Kwese TV as we know it, proving just how...bullet
2 Tech Elon Musk and SpaceX are building a monster rocket for Mars....bullet
3 Tech Evidence is mounting that psychedelic drugs can help treat...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech Why autocorrect makes so many mistakes, according to the former Apple engineer who helped create it
gotti vertical entertainment moviepass ventures
Tech 18% of current MoviePass subscribers say they plan to cancel, but the majority are still happy with it despite the new restrictions (HMNY)
The Long Island City skyline during Hurricane Sandy.
Tech Amazon is reportedly headed to Long Island City, Queens — an area that could be underwater by 2100
President Donald Trump talks about drug prices during a visit to the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.
Tech The 2018 midterms will have a big impact on healthcare, from Medicaid to nurses to abortion — here are the key issues
X
Advertisement