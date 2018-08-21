People spent more time playing 'Candy Crush Saga' and 'Clash of Clans' than 'Fortnite' this summer (AAPL, GOOG, GOOGL)

news

New data from mobile research firm Apptopia shows how many hours Android and iOS device sunk into the most popular smartphone games — and there were a few surprises on the list.

Most notably, the data reveal that "Fortnite: Battle Royale," the international sensation, still claims fewer playing hours than years-old games like "Clash of Clans" and "Candy Crush Saga." However, it's worth noting that "Fortnite" wasn't even available on Android during the time covered by the report, and still made a strong showing for itself.

The data shows how many hours the game was played worldwide, across both Android and iOS devices, between the May and July of 2018. The list includes two battle royale titles, a few "Bejeweled"-inspired color-matching games, and a handful of games for younger children.

As a heads up, every game on this list is free to download, largely relying on in-app purchases and subscriptions to make money.

Here are the top mobile games, ranked by the total number of hours users spend playing them:

Aquatic-themed puzzle game "Fishdom" starts off our list with 1.51 billion hours played from May through July of 2018.

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile" is the free-to-play smartphone version of the popular battle royale game, and takes ninth place with 1.52 billion hours played.

"Slither.io" is the perfect simple, low-pressure game for players who enjoy the cult classic "Snake" and just want to kill a few minutes on a bus ride or while waiting in line. "Slither.io" users played for 1.54 billion hours.

"Helix Jump" is an equally addicting game, but requires a lot of focus. This hopping game, which was played for 1.74 billion hours, is better suited for extended commutes or dedicated play time.

"Subway Surfers" is a fast-paced running game about adorable urban vandals. Mobile gamers played this one for 2.43 billion hours over the period in question.

Role-playing game "Lords Mobile" lets you conquer your enemies in a fantasy setting — either alongside friends, or on your own. "Lords Mobile" was played for 2.93 billion hours.

"Fortnite: Battle Royale" makes the list at number four, with 2.98 billion hours spent in the app. That number doesn't tell the whole story, though: During the three-month period in question, it wasn't available for Android, at all. That means that it was fourth place overall with only iPhone players.

One of the largest contributing factors to Fortnite taking forth place is that the game isn't available on the Google Play Store, making it significantly less accessible for Android users.

In a dataset only looking at games downloaded from the Apple App Store, Fortnite is at the very top of the list.

Tim Sweeney, the founder and CEO of Fortnite creator Epic Games told Business Insider that they decided not to host the game on the Google Play Store in order to avoid paying a portion of their profits to Google.

First introduced in 2012, "Candy Crush Saga" has remained a fan favorite, and still one of the most successful games of all time. The sweets-themed color match game clocked in at 3.31 billion hours played.

In second place for the most hours played is "My Talking Tom," a virtual pet game that iPhone and Android users have played for a whopping combined 3.42 billion hours.

Strategy game "Clash of Clans" tops the list with 3.38 billion hours of gameplay clocked between May and July.