Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Photos show the devastation caused by Typhoon Jebi in Japan


Tech Photos show the devastation caused by Typhoon Jebi in Japan

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Typhoon Jebi made landfall near Osaka, Japan on Tuesday, causing widespread damage from severe winds and flooding.

Vehicles damaged by Typhoon Jebi are seen in Kobe, western Japan, in this photo taken Wednesday. play

Vehicles damaged by Typhoon Jebi are seen in Kobe, western Japan, in this photo taken Wednesday.

(KYODO/Reuters)

Japan began to clean up on Wednesday, the morning after Typhoon Jebi hit the main island near Osaka, causing widespread damage from severe winds and flooding.

So far, at least 11 people have been confirmed dead and 470 people injured, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday. Meanwhile, some 530,000 households are still without power.

The most powerful storm to hit Japan in 25 years left much devastation in its wake.

For more Typhoon Jebi coverage, click here.

Kansai International Airport, one of the country's busiest airports, remained closed on Wednesday after the storm left the runways flooded.

Kansai International Airport, one of the country's busiest airports, remained closed on Wednesday after the storm left the runways flooded. play

Kansai International Airport, one of the country's busiest airports, remained closed on Wednesday after the storm left the runways flooded.

(KYODO/Reuters)

The airport is located on an artificial island in Osaka Bay and is a key airport for both tourism and trade. It could take several days to a week to reopen the airport.

Source: KYODO/Reuters



The bridge that connects Kansai Airport to Japan's main island was seriously damaged when an unmoored 2,591-ton tanker crashed into it during the storm.

The bridge that connects Kansai Airport to Japan's main island was seriously damaged when an unmoored 2,591-ton tanker crashed into it during the storm. play

The bridge that connects Kansai Airport to Japan's main island was seriously damaged when an unmoored 2,591-ton tanker crashed into it during the storm.

(KYODO/Reuters)

Source: KYODO/Reuters



Some 3,000 passengers were stranded at Kansai Airport overnight. Passengers said the airport got hot at night when the power was knocked out.

Some 3,000 passengers were stranded at Kansai Airport overnight. Passengers said the airport got hot at night when the power was knocked out. play

Some 3,000 passengers were stranded at Kansai Airport overnight. Passengers said the airport got hot at night when the power was knocked out.

(KYODO/Reuters)

Source: KYODO/Reuters



By Wednesday afternoon, most of the stranded passengers were evacuated off the island by either bus or boat.

By Wednesday afternoon, most of the stranded passengers were evacuated off the island by either bus or boat. play

By Wednesday afternoon, most of the stranded passengers were evacuated off the island by either bus or boat.

(KYODO/Reuters)

Source: KYODO/Reuters



A large commercial ship hit a breakwater, causing shipping containers to spill out into the sea.

A large commercial ship hit a breakwater, causing shipping containers to spill out into the sea. play

A large commercial ship hit a breakwater, causing shipping containers to spill out into the sea.

(KYODO/Reuters)

Source: KYODO/Reuters



When the typhoon made landfall on Tuesday, it brought with it 100-miles-per-hour winds that toppled shipping containers in the industrial areas of Kobe, Japan.

When the typhoon made landfall on Tuesday, it brought with it 100-miles-per-hour winds that toppled shipping containers in the industrial areas of Kobe, Japan. play

When the typhoon made landfall on Tuesday, it brought with it 100-miles-per-hour winds that toppled shipping containers in the industrial areas of Kobe, Japan.

(KYODO/Reuters)

Source: KYODO/Reuters



The region damaged by Jebi is huge for exporting semiconductors. There's a fear that the economy could take a hit if Kansai Airport isn't reopened soon.

Smoke is seen among containers damaged by Typhoon Jebi, in Kobe, western Japan, in this photo taken on Wednesday. play

Smoke is seen among containers damaged by Typhoon Jebi, in Kobe, western Japan, in this photo taken on Wednesday.

(KYODO/Reuters)

Source: KYODO/Reuters



Some of the winds recorded on Tuesday were the strongest to ever hit Japan, according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency.

Toppled cranes are seen above in Nishinomiya, Japan on Wednesday. play

Toppled cranes are seen above in Nishinomiya, Japan on Wednesday.

(KYODO/Reuters)

Source: KYODO/Reuters



About 100 cars at a coastal dealership in Nishinomiya caught fire during the storm on Tuesday after the flooding caused them to short circuit.

About 100 cars at a coastal dealership in Nishinomiya caught fire during the storm on Tuesday after the flooding caused them to short circuit. play

About 100 cars at a coastal dealership in Nishinomiya caught fire during the storm on Tuesday after the flooding caused them to short circuit.

(KYODO/Reuters)

Source: KYODO/Reuters



Top Articles

1 Kantanka Cars Sales of locally assembled cars in Ghana keep soaringbullet
2 Tech The 20 best smartphones in the worldbullet
3 Tech 21 books Bill Gates says you should read this summerbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech Snap just introduced new $200 Spectacles that look more like regular sunglasses
There's no evidence that drinking coffee harms your health. In fact, the drink probably helps.
Tech California's warnings that coffee is linked to cancer are misleading, according to the FDA. Here’s what we know about the health benefits of coffee.
null
Tech A startup with ties to Bayer has inked a $122 million deal to make lab-grown marijuana — and it's eyeing the pharma industry
null
Tech The Senate tears into Google for refusing to send a top exec to testify — and even left an empty chair and name tag to highlight their displeasure