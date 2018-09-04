Pulse.com.gh logo
Pixar's most successful movies at the box office, including record-breaking 'Incredibles 2'


We ranked all 20 Pixar movies, including its most recent release, "Incredibles 2," by their net profit to determine which film has been the most financially successful over time.

(Disney/Pixar)

With the release of its 20th film, "Incredibles 2," in June, Pixar continued a streak of box-office domination that began with the release of its first film, "Toy Story," in 1995.

This week, "Incredibles 2" became the highest-grossing Pixar film at the worldwide box office, surpassing a record set by 2010's "Toy Story 3."

Though each Pixar release has made the studio a substantial net profit, not every movie has lived up to the success of some of the company's true blockbusters.

Referencing Box Office Mojo's and The Numbers' sales and production statistics for each film, we've ranked all 20 Pixar movies so far by their global net profit.

We subtracted production budgets from worldwide box-office grosses to estimate which Pixar film has been the most financially successful. (This calculation doesn't take inflation or additional costs like marketing into account, so actual, adjusted net profits would vary, and increase for older films.)

Read on to see which Pixar film came out on top:

20. "The Good Dinosaur" (2015) - $144.7 million

(Disney / Pixar)

Global box-office gross: $332.2 million

Production budget: $187.5 million



19. "Cars 3" (2017) - $208.9 million

(Disney/Pixar)

Global box-office gross: $383.9 million

Production budget: $175 million



18. "A Bug's Life" (1998) - $243.2 million

(Disney / Pixar)

Global box-office gross: $363.2 million

Production budget: $120 million



17. "Cars" (2006) - $342.2 million

(Disney / Pixar)

Global box-office gross: $462.2 million

Production budget: $120 million



16. "Toy Story" (1995) - $343.5 million

(Disney / Pixar)

Global box-office gross: $373.5 million

Production budget: $30 million



15. "WALL-E" (2008) - $353.2 million

(Disney / Pixar)

Global box-office gross: $533.2 million

Production budget: $180 million



14. "Brave" (2012) - $355.4 million

(Disney / Pixar)

Global box-office gross: $540.4 million

Production budget: $185 million



13. "Cars 2" (2011) - $362.1 million

(Disney / Pixar)

Global box-office gross: $562.1 million

Production budget: $200 million



12. "Toy Story 2" (1999) - $407.3 million

(Disney / Pixar)

Global box-office gross: $497.3 million

Production budget: $90 million



11. "Monsters Inc." (2001) - $462.4 million

(Disney / Pixar)

Global box-office gross: $577.4 million

Production budget: $115 million



10. "Ratatouille" (2007) - $470.7 million

(Disney / Pixar)

Global box-office gross: $620.7 million

Production budget: $150 million



9. "The Incredibles" (2004) - $541 million

(Disney / Pixar)

Global box-office gross: $633 million

Production budget: $92 million



8. "Monsters University" (2013) - $544.2 million

(Disney / Pixar)

Global box-office gross: $744.2 million

Production budget: $200 million



7. "UP" (2009) - $560 million

(Disney / Pixar)

Global box-office gross: $735 million

Production budget: $175 million



6. "Coco" (2017) - $632.1 million

(Disney/Pixar)

Global box-office gross: $807.1 million

Production budget: $175 million



5. "Inside Out" (2015) - $682.6 million

(Disney / Pixar)

Global box-office gross: $857.6 million

Production budget: $175 million



4. "Finding Dory" (2016) - $828.5 million

(Disney/Pixar)

Global box-office gross: $1.028 billion

Production budget: $200 million



3. "Finding Nemo" (2003) - $846.3 million

(Disney / Pixar)

Global box-office gross: $940.3 million

Production budget: $94 million



2. "Toy Story 3" (2010) - $866.9 million

(Disney / Pixar)

Global box-office gross: $1.066 billion

Production budget: $200 million



1. "Incredibles 2" (2018) - $964.8 million

(Disney)

Global box-office gross: $1.164 billion

Production budget: $200 million



