Tech Postmates reveals that Post Malone is its '#1 most dedicated customer,' and he's spent more than $40,000 on the app in the past year

The rapper's go-to restaurant is Popeyes, Postmates says.

Post Malone

Post Malone

(Rich Fury/Getty)

  • Postmates, a food and grocery delivery app, said rapper Post Malone is its No. 1 customer.
  • He's apparently spent more than $40,000 on the app just in the past year — with more than 660 orders in 52 different cities.
  • His go-to restaurant is Popeyes, and Postmates says he spent $8,000 on 10,000 Popeyes biscuits for a Coachella party.

We've probably all looked at our bank statements in horror after realizing how much money was spent on food after a night out. However, rapper Post Malone takes that experience to the next level — Postmates, a food and grocery delivery app, says the rapper has spent more than $40,000 on the app in the past year alone, making him Postmates' No. 1 customer.

In its " target="_blank"The Receipt" blog, Postmates laid out some of the data from Post Malone's orders. Since joining Postmates in 2016, Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, has made more than 660 orders for almost 3,000 items, in 52 different cities.

Post seems to have a certain affinity for Popeyes — it's his go-to restaurant, and he apparently once spent $8,000 on 10,000 Popeyes biscuits for a Coachella party.

Here's a list of items Post had delivered for a party earlier this year, according to Postmates:

  • 3 packs of rolling papers
  • 6 bottles of orange juice
  • 2 bottles of cranberry cocktail juice
  • 4 bottles of cabernet sauvignon
  • 2 bags of ice
  • 2 handles of Tito’s Vodka
  • 40 solo cups.

The rapper also frequently orders Bud Light beer from the service, Postmates said, and he once tipped a delivery driver with a copy of his unreleased album.

But not every order has worked out perfectly: After smashing a guitar at a concert in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, Post revealed he was only able to order 10 guitars at a time on Postmates, instead of the 100 he desired.

