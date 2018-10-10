‘Potentially catastrophic’ Hurricane Michael is now a major Category 4 storm, barrelling towards Florida's Gulf Coast

news

Hurricane Michael, a Category 4 hurricane, is heading toward Florida's Gulf Coast, where it's expected to make landfall on Wednesday.

As of 5 a.m. ET Wednesday, the storm had sustained winds of almost 145 mph.

Michael is expected to bring heavy rain, life-threatening storm surge, and dangerous winds to the Florida Gulf Coast. Some of those effects are already being felt.

The National Hurricane Center has issued hurricane and storm surge warnings for parts of the Florida coast, while states of emergency are in place in other states.

Hurricane Michael is now a major Category 4 storm as it churns towards the Florida Panhandle and is expected to make landfall tonight.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said it could be the most destructive storm to hit the region in decades, and he declared a state of emergency in 35 counties ahead of the hurricane's arrival. Some coastal counties have evacuation orders.

As of 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the storm had sustained winds of 145 mph with more powerful gusts. Michael threatens to bring a life-threatening storm surge of up to 14 feet to some coastal areas, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest update.

The NHC in its latest report added that the hurricane was "potentially catastrophic."

"If you are in the hurricane warning: PREPARE NOW," the National Weather Service said on Twitter. "You are quickly running out of time."

As of Wednesday morning, the hurricane was about 90 miles from Panama City, Florida, moving north across the Gulf at 12 mph.

500,000 people were under evacuation orders and advisories in Florida alone, Reuters reported.

Certain residents of Bay County and Gulf County are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Hurricane warnings are in effect in Florida from the Alabama border to the Suwannee River.

Storm surge warnings are in effect from the Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Anclote River. There are storm surge watches in effect from Anclote River to Anna Maria Island — an area that includes Tampa Bay — and from the Alabama border to the Suwannee River.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect from the Alabama/Florida border to the Mississippi/Alabama border; from Suwanee River to Chassahowitzka, Florida; and from Fernandina Beach, Florida to South Santee River, South Carolina. Tropical storm watches are in effect from Chassahowitzka to Anna Maria Island, Florida (including Tampa Bay); from the Mississippi/Alabama border to the Mouth of the Pearl River; and from South Santee River, South

Carolina to Duck, North Carolina, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

Michael killed at least 13 people in Central America after the storm's torrential downpours caused flash flooding, according to Reuters.

Heavy rainfall from the storm is expected to bring similar downpours and floods to Western Cuba and then to parts of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Gov. Scott implored those living in northwestern Florida to keep track of the storm and evacuate if necessary. Residents in that region who are not under mandatory evacuation orders have been told to stock up on enough water, food, and medicine to last three days.

"If you don't follow warnings from officials this storm could kill you," Scott said.

Michael's storm surge is likely to be the biggest threat to coastal residents. The coastal area from Indian Pass (which is about an hour south of Panama City, Florida) to Cedar Key (about two hours north of Tampa) is expected to see the highest storm surge, with 8 to 12 feet predicted.

In the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend regions, residents could see 4 to 8 inches of rain, with a few areas getting up to a foot. That could lead to life-threatening flash floods, the NHC warned.

President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Florida, freeing up federal assistance to supplement state and local disaster responses.

After making landfall, the hurricane is predicted to push inland, bringing heavy wind and rain throughout the southeastern US late in the week.

The region should brace for "major infrastructure damage," specifically to electricity, wastewater treatment systems and transport networks, Jeff Byard, associate administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), told reporters on a conference call, Reuters reported.