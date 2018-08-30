President Trump posts a video accusing Google of not promoting his State of the Union address with a '#StopTheBias' hashtag (GOOG, GOOGL)

news

US President Donald Trump continued to blast away at Google on Wednesday, as he accused the tech company of showing favoritism to former President Barack Obama's administration.

Trump posted a video to his Twitter page that alleges that Google promoted Obama's State of the Union addresses multiple times on its homepage, but has not done the same when he has addressed Congress. He posted the video with a hashtag, "#StopTheBias."

CNBC has confirmed that photos of the Google of pages that appear in the video are accurate. It's not immediately clear if the video was created by the Trump administration, or if it was made by a third party and shared by the President.

The video was posted a day after Trump criticized Google multiple times on Tuesday, accusing the company of rigging search results to silence conservative media outlets and make his administration look bad.

During an afternoon meeting in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump claimed that the search company was "really taking advantage of a lot of people." He also warned Google, Twitter, and Facebook — the large tech firms often accused by conservative groups of political bias — to "be careful."

"On January 30 2018, we highlighted the livestream of President Trump’s State of the Union on the http://google.com homepage," Google said in a statement. "We have historically not promoted the first address to Congress by a new President, which is technically not a State of the Union address. As a result, we didn’t include a promotion on http://google.com for this address in either 2009 or 2017."

A screenshot posted to the "r/The_Donald" community on Reddit seems to indicate that the Google homepage did indeed promote the State of the Union address in January 2018.

Trump's attack on Google appears to have been coming for a long time. Conservative pundits have long accused Google, Facebook, and Twitter of showing preference to left-leaning news outlets and causes.

Another factor that has helped further the narrative that Google is biased is that the company has had strong ties in the past to Democratic politicians, including Obama and Hillary Clinton.

When it comes to Trump's claims that Google has rigged search, experts say there is little proof. "Search is not used to set a political agenda," the company said in a statement on Tuesday. "We don't bias our results toward any political ideology."