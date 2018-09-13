Residents in the Carolinas and Virginia are bracing for Hurricane Florence — here's what it looks like on the ground

Evacuations have been ordered across Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina on Monday and Tuesday, as Hurricane Florence approaches the US for a potentially record-breaking landfall.
After evacuations were ordered in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, residents have been bracing themselves as Hurricane Florence moves closer to making landfall Thursday night with what experts warned would be "catastrophic" wind and rain.
Governors from the three states in the storm's path issued harsh warnings for citizens to evacuate immediately, causing a harried scene among stores and communities to prepare for the possibly devastating storm.
Here's what it looks like on the ground:
Source: Business Insider
Source: Business Insider
Source: NBC
Source: NBC
Source: Business Insider
Source: Business Insider
Source: National Guard
Source: Washington Post
Source: Business Insider
Source: Business Insider
Source: Business Insider