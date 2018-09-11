Pulse.com.gh logo
Residents in the Carolinas and Virginia are rushing to prepare for Hurricane Florence — here's what it looks like on the ground


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Evacuations have been ordered across Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina on Monday and Tuesday, as Hurricane Florence approaches the US for a potentially record-breaking landfall.

Plywood covers the windows of the Lager Heads Tavern as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Governors from the three states in the storm's path issued harsh warnings for citizens to evacuate immediately, causing a harried scene among stores and communities to prepare for the possibly devastating storm.

Here's what it looks like on the ground:

Hurricane Florence has been showering the Carolinas and Virginia with rain before it's set to make record-breaking landfall in North Carolina later this week.

A jogger runs past a lifeguard stand as Hurricane Florence approaches.

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



Some citizens weathered the very early signs of the storm with ease, but reports and warnings from public officials are painting an increasingly dangerous picture.

Some citizens weathered the very early signs of the storm with ease, but reports and warnings from public officials are painting an increasingly dangerous picture.

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)


Coastal counties in Virginia, South and North Carolina were all under mandatory evacuation as of Tuesday afternoon.

Boarded up houses are seen ahead of Hurricane Florence's expected landfall, at Holden Beach, North Carolina, U.S., September 10, 2018.

(Anna Driver/Reuters)

Source: Business Insider



After urging from state officials, citizens in coastal communities of the Carolinas sought precautionary measures.

Home Depot employee Ken Murphy helps Joe Spielman load plywood in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)


Vulnerable residents got plywood and sand bags to protect their properties, like these North Carolina residents who gathered sand from the beach Tuesday morning as the hurricane was set to make landfall over the state.

Vulnerable residents got plywood and sand bags to protect their properties, like these North Carolina residents who gathered sand from the beach Tuesday morning as the hurricane was set to make landfall over the state.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Source: NBC



Residents also set out for other supplies, including water ...

Residents also set out for other supplies, including water ...

(Mic Smith/AP)


... and propane.

Customers line up outside Socastee Hardware store in Myrtle Beach.

(Randall Hill)

Source: NBC



The rush to prepare with basic supplies left stores' shelves bare.

A store's bread shelves are bare in Myrtle Beach.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)


South Carolina Highway Patrol was on hand to direct traffic along the major roadways Gov. Henry McMaster announced would have reversed lanes to guide traffic away from the coast and assist the mass exodus.

Jack Ross from the South Carolina Highway Patrol directs traffic onto US 501. The South Carolina government ordered that traffic use all the lanes on the route leading away from the coast to facilitate the evacuation of people ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



Some South Carolina landmarks, like the Surfside Beach Pier, still show signs of damage from 2016's Hurricane Matthew. McMaster warned Florence's water damage could surpass that storm.

Some South Carolina landmarks, like the Surfside Beach Pier, still show signs of damage from 2016's Hurricane Matthew. McMaster warned Florence's water damage could surpass that storm.

(Randall Hill/Reuters)

Source: Business Insider



Airmen from South Carolina's National Guard helped with the preparations — just a few of the 1,600 soldiers and airmen who were mobilized to assist with the storm.

U.S. Airmen at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, September 10, 2018.

(U.S. Air National Guard/Master Sgt. Caycee Watson/Handout via REUTERS)

Source: National Guard



Current predictions say Hurricane Florence could be the most powerful storm to make landfall in North Carolina, as no Category 4 hurricane has ever made landfall in the state.

In this NASA handout image taken by Astronaut Ricky Arnold, Hurricane Florence gains strength in the Atlantic Ocean as it moves west, seen from the International Space Station on September 10, 2018. Weather predictions say the storm will likely hit the U.S. East Coast as early as Thursday, September 13 bringing massive winds and rain.

(NASA via Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



As of Tuesday afternoon, forecasters are predicting the storm will make landfall in North Carolina on Friday.

The forecast for Hurricane Florence at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

(NOAA)

Source: Business Insider



Read our full coverage on Hurricane Florence:



