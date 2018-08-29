Salesforce earnings blow away Wall Street expectations, but disappoints on guidance (CRM)

Salesforce reported earnings on Wednesday after the bell.
Salesforce beat in its second quarter earnings on Wednesday — its first time reporting since the $6.5 billion MuleSoft acquisition closed in early May.
The company beat Wall Street expectations on both the top and bottom lines. However, Salesforce is projecting lower-than-expected earnings for the next quarter, though revenue is expected to be mostly in line with what Wall Street wanted to see.
While MuleSoft is officially a part of the company now, Salesforce shared little information in its earnings release about how it's newly acquired asset affected revenues over the quarter. MuleSoft is supposed to operate independently from the greater Salesforce, in contrast to its other acquisitions, which tend to get deeply integrated into new or existing products.
The stock was down about 1.5% in after-hours trading after reporting earnings.
Here's what Salesforce reported:
This story is developing...